Where to watch 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'? Release date, trailer and more

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the fourth and final installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Initially, the movie's theater release ended up being canceled due to COVID-19. Now, the animated fantasy-comedy is set to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

The long-awaited Hotel Trasylvania: Transformania is finally around the corner and it has undergone some major changes in terms of plot and behind-the-scenes. Adam Sandler won't be joining the all-star voice cast as Dracula this time. Additionally, viewers will also get a glimpse of what the Invisible man Griffin looks like.

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' synopsis: What to expect from the final installment?

The trailer of the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video's YouTube handle. Produced by Sony Pictures, the premise of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania centers on Drac and his monster pals transforming into humans after Van Helsing's mysterious invention, "Monsterification Ray," goes haywire. As they become human, Johnny turns into a monster.

In their new mismatched bodies, the ex-monsters team up with Johnny and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human "Drac Pack", the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

When and where can you watch 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'?

Ever since the first movie premiered in 2012, the Hotel Transylvania quickly became a beloved family-friendly franchise. Previous films have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

According to Variety, after Hotel Transylvania: Transformania's theatrical release got canceled, Sony Pictures sold it to Amazon's streaming platform for $100 million.

New changes in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

It was revealed in April that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be the final installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

It was also announced that Adam Sandler will not be reprising his role as the voice of Count Dracula in this film. Brian Hull will replace Sandler as Dracula and it remains to be seen whether he measures up against the latter.

Moreover, Genndy Tartakovsky did not return as the director for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. However, the filmmaker did co-write the script along with first-timers Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo.

Invisible man Griffin, who has been a prominent character throughout the franchise, will finally have a physical form in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. The character, who was only recognized by his voice and a floating pair of glasses until now, will be revealed to be a tall man with red curly hair and a bald patch on top of his head.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting 14 January 2022.

Edited by Saman