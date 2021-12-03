Beloved pokemon re-imagined as Terrifying pocket monsters by a fan 

A Pokemon fan's re-creation of adorable Pokemon turned into gruesome creatures, has piqued the interest of Pokemon fans across the globe. A Reddit user who goes by the handle shadknight20, re-creates a few Pokemon that look like they've jumped straight out of a nightmare.

For example, in this current rendition, the user re-imagines Mr Mime as a Pokemon ready to feast upon a sleeping child. Another example is the double-headed Weezing with sharp, scary fangs.

These gruesome-looking interpretations do put a spin on the beloved Pokemon everyone is used to, however.

While the user's Pokemon adaptation does look scary, many appreciate the artist's spin of creativity. According to various media sources, it's not the first time the artist has re-imagined Pokemon creatures.

These reports state that the artist has also gone ahead and added his spin on a few other popular Pokemon, like Hypo, Rapidash, Diglett, Ivysaur and Victreebel. This is also not the only fanart that's available on the worldwide web.

Netizens from across the globe share their Pokemon fanart

They say that imitation is a sincere form of flattery, and boy does the Pokemon fandom imbibe this. The Pokemon craze is still very much alive amongst the hearts of many netizens. Fans from across the internet do share their various renditions of various Pokemon.

To hop on this craze, some true fans took out their limited edition cards that they've maintained in pristine and mint condition.

Known for their creative demeanor and unique abilities, Pocket Monsters have garnered a lot of attention from across the globe. Created by Satoshi Tajiri, Ken Sugimori and Junichi Masuda, the Pokemon universe remains ever alive and popular with the unforgettable catchphrase, "Gotta Catch ‘Em All!"

There is sure to be plenty of unique fanart to come from the franchise for as long as it remains popular. Over the years, the Pokemon designs themselves have only gotten more and more interesting.

