What is Peter Dante's net worth? Adam Sandler's friend arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his neighbor

According to TMZ, Adam Sandler's friend Peter Dante, who appeared in several films with the Uncut Gems star, was arrested on September 15. After an alleged altercation with his neighbor, Peter reportedly threatened to kill him as well as harm his children and wife.

Peter Dante was reportedly unhappy with the noise from his neighbor's house, which was undergoing construction at the time. A heated confrontation followed, which led to Peter's arrest when the policemen came to the scene.

Peter Dante was taken into custody for committing the felony of criminal threat (also known as "intimidation"), which is an offense in several US States. He was later bailed out.

In 2013, the comedian turned actor was thrown out of the J.W. Marriott at Santa Monica, California, for hurling racial abuse towards a black staff member. Peter had allegedly called the hotel employee the n-word.

According to TMZ, Dante said:

"N***a do you know who I am? I'm a black belt and you're a bl**k person, I will f**k you up."

Peter Dante's net worth

According to multiple publications, the 52-year old is worth around $10 million. As per his IMDB profile, Peter Dante started his career in the industry in 1994 as a production staff member on The Larry Sanders Show.

Dante first appeared with The Wedding Singer in 1998 with Adam Sandler. In the same year, he also appeared with Sandler in The Waterboy. He played Peter in Little Nicky (2000), followed by Adam Sandler's 2002 film Mr Deeds.

The Connecticut-native also worked as an associate producer and writer in 2006's Grandma's Boy, where he also appeared as Dante. Peter has around 31 acting credits spanning over his career since 1995.

Peter Dante is also a singer-songwriter and a member of the band Rad Omen, with actor and comedian Dirt Nasty and musician Benji Madden, amongst others. In 2011, Dante released his debut studio album called "Peace, Love, and Freedom."

Peter Dante has worked as a playback singer on 1998's The Wedding Singer and has four credits as a performer in soundtracks of films like Sandler's I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry and Jack and Jill.

Also Read

Since his college days, Peter Dante has also been an avid lacrosse player and has coached the team at Loyola Marymount University in 2011. He has further coached many lacrosse teams for the sport's state championships.

With an estimated net worth of $10 million, it remains to be seen whether the actor's run-in with the law negatively impacts it or not.

Edited by Prem Deshpande