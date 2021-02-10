"Dixie says the N-Word": Viral video making its rounds on YouTube claims Dixie D'Amelio said the N-word, but did she?

Dixie D'Amelio has been receiving a lot of heat recently, as a video where she apparently said the n-word has been doing the rounds online.

It isn't really clear if she's said the word or not because some say she has and some say she hasn't. But, this isn't the first time she's been in the midst of racial controversy.

In the past, Dixie D'Amelio has been called out for being a Trump supporter as well. She decided to deactivate her Twitter account right after Donald Trump had his Twitter account suspended. Many people on the internet assumed she was displaying solidarity towards Trump with this move.

The hate was so much that she had to come out and issue a statement with regard to the matter.

Did Dixie D'Amelio say the N word?

In the video above, people have claimed that she's said the N word, however, it isn't really audible. The individual who uploaded the video has also turned off commenting, which prevents people from commenting on the video.

However, the sheer amount of dislikes on the video may hint that she didn't say the word. From the looks of it, there may be more to this Instagram live video, where she may or may not have made some controversial comments. But in the snippet that was uploaded, there doesn't seem to be anything controversial.

Having said that, this isn't the first time she's been part of a racial controversy. A few days after the video was uploaded, she uploaded another video on Tik Tok where she was seen dancing to a popular rap song.

TODAY IN SHADE: Dixie D’Amelio dances to audio of Trisha Paytas rapping NWA’s “F*ck The Police.” Trisha says the n-word in the audio. James Charles responded saying “get her.” pic.twitter.com/0w7MKeklRw — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

Many people responded to this video, with James Charles even saying "get her."

James Charles and other TikTokers respond to Dixie D’Amelio’s video. pic.twitter.com/bD7Duhtqnd — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

It’s annoying how she dancing to a white women saying the n word and she’s a white teenager who can smile and get away with it. 2020, am I right? — sylvia🦇🎃🍁🌲✨ (@RavenCrow62068) November 20, 2020

Although Dixie D'Amelio said that she randomly picked the audio, the internet chose to believe otherwise.

Dixie D’Amelio said in caption “I couldn’t find the sound for this dance so I chose a random one 😃 hope that’s okay!! Anyways let’s get back to the RENEGADE!!” She credits Jalaiah Harmon—creator of Renegade. Many have accused D’Amelio sisters of stealing moves from Jalaiah. pic.twitter.com/AC4us6rDn9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 20, 2020

As a black person, this... makes her just as bad because she consciously picked that audio because it had the N word... so... yeah. 👍🏾 — Youtube : It’s Malcolm 🎥🔺 (@ItsMalcolmYT) November 20, 2020

I knew it, glad I wasn’t the only one feeling this way it just feels weird to me... and using a black creator’s dance?.... idk it just don’t sit right with me — Alviana 🍟 (@alviiannaa) November 20, 2020

Even though a majority of the internet did feel that Dixie D'Amelio was wrong, there were a few people who thought that she wasn't really in the wrong with regard to this dance.

I dont know who any of these people are but is it possible she didnt know the person singing the song she was dancing to was white? — jackseptnickeye (@jackseptnickeye) November 21, 2020

Y’all think everything is racist😂 I mean I can’t blame y’all with the way things are right now, this “race” thing is getting out of hand🥴 — R u b i t c h (@MYNAMEISDARKx) November 21, 2020

don’t get mad at me, but you guys are taking it out of context. trisha is constantly attacking her for spitting out a snail, so dixie was doing it just to prove that trish is problematic. she’s not laughing at the n word, she’s laughing at how petty trish is. — maia ☾ (@sweetlikecqndyy) November 21, 2020

It's really difficult to know the intention behind a person's actions on the internet, especially when they haven't really expressed anything for or against the issue at hand. Given the fact that racial discrimination has been an issue in the United States of America for a good while now, people taking offense to Dixie D'Amelio's Tik Tok video isn't unnatural.