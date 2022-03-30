Adam Sandler and Chris Rock friendship explored as actor extends support to 'Grown Ups' co-star amid Will Smith Oscars slap fiasco

American comedian Chris Rock received support from his longtime friend Adam Sandler following his physical altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.

On March 29, the 55-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share a promotional image of the comedian's upcoming Ego Death World Tour 2022, stating that he cannot wait for it.

Sandler has been one of the many vocal supporters of Chris Rock since the Will Smith slap drama.

Chris Rock and Adam Sandler have been long-time friends

Rock and Sandler have been friends and collaborators for many years, having worked together on Saturday Night Live in the early '90s.

Both actors have appeared in several films produced by Sandler, including the Grown-Ups franchise, which focused on the camaraderie of the close and friendly actors involved.

They have starred in many films together, including You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) and The Longest Yard (2005).

Sandler is not the only celebrity backing Rock; many other celebrities have come to his defense.

On March 28, Howard Stern addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation on his SiriusXM show, stating that even though Hollywood gets outraged by every little thing, no one came to Rock's defense after he got slapped.

"You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s got to contain himself.”

Actor Jim Carrey also expressed his thoughts while appearing on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on March 29.

“If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s ok]. You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin was among the first to speak out strongly, expressing a concern that many comedians echoed. She took to her Twitter handle and said that it is a "bad practice" to physically assault a comedian.

Hal Sparks also raised the same concern over such acts of violence getting green-lit.

Rock has not publicly addressed the altercation, but has announced that he will not pursue any charges against Smith.

Will Smith has issued a public apology for Chris Rock

Taking to his Instagram handle, Will Smith put out a formal apology for slapping Rock, calling it "unacceptable and inexcusable."

Smith explained in his statement that jokes at his expense are part of the job, but the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's condition was "too much" for him and he reacted emotionally.

Smith apologized directly to Rock, stating that he was out of line and his actions were not consistent with the man he wanted to be. He also apologized to the Academy, the show's producers, the attendees, and everyone watching from around the world.

