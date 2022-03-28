Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars 2022: Lupita Nyong'O, Nicole Kidman, and best meme-worthy celebrity reactions to punching incident 

American actor Will Smith's physical altercation with comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards left the audience in shock.

On March 27, following a joke made by Rock about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett's shaved head, the Pursuit of Happyness actor smacked him right in front of a live and virtual audience.

Will Smith also yelled at the comedian not to let his wife's name "out of his f*cking mouth."

Media outlet EOnline reported that according to multiple audience members, the room turned silent after Will appeared to slap Chris inside the Dolby Theatre, where the event was taking place.

Will Smith's rage at the awards function shocked many celebrities sitting around the star and also shocked viewers watching the broadcast over television.

Fans and celebrities were stunned at Will Smith's exchange with Chris Rock

Soon after the incident took place, #whatjusthappened started trending on Twitter, with netizens expressing their opinions about the incident.

An eye-witness told E! News that everyone in the hall was so shocked that they were unable to believe if it was real or not.

Another audience member described what happened during the next commercial break. Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry appeared to offer Will Smith support as he appeared to wipe away tears.

The Hollywood couple was surrounded by stars who offered them support after the incident occurred. An eye-witness told the outlet:

"People were coming over to Jada and hugging her. A man came and grabbed Will, and somebody hugged him, like, pep-talking him."

However, during the heated exchange, stars like Lupita Nyong'O, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Garfield's reactions also made their way to social media and became templates for many memes.

Nyong'O, who was sitting adjacent to the star couple, was considerably shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Lupita Nyong'O, who was sitting adjacent to the star couple, was considerably shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.



Nicole Kidman has been trending on Twitter for having the "best reaction" to the altercation between the stars.

Nicole Kidman has been trending on Twitter for having the "best reaction" to the altercation between the stars.

Andrew Garfield also made his way to become a meme when he was captured checking his phone amidst the drama.

Euphoria star Zendaya was also seen checking her phone during the beef and then put on her glasses to process what was happening.

Zendaya was also seen texting during the incident.

Zendaya put her glasses on after the Will Smith moment.

Many other celebrities were also caught in a moment of shock when Will Smith went on to stage to slap Chris Rock.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was also captured looking ready to intervene.

Jada Pinkett Smith's experience with alopecia

In December 2021, Pinkett Smith opened up about her experience with alopecia in an Instagram video where she pointed out that a line had developed around her scalp due to the disorder.

At the time, she decided to discuss her condition publicly since it was difficult for her to hide it anymore.

The actress stated in a video after revealing she had decided to shave her head:

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go. But my 50’s are bout to be divinely lit with this shed.”

Smith first revealed she had alopecia during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, describing how she lost "handfuls of hair."

The actor acknowledged that it was "terrifying" when the hair loss first began. She also revealed that it was one of those times in her life when she was "shaking with fear."

