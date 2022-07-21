What time will Trying Season 3 air on Apple TV +? Details explored

Apple TV+'s heartwarming comedy series, Trying, is set to return with a brand new season this week.

Created and written by Andy Wolton and Jim O'Hanlon as director, Trying revolves around Nikki and Jason, who wish to become parents but struggle with conceiving a child. When the two decide to adopt, they face new challenges and surprises. The upcoming season will see Nikki and Jason finally making their dream come true of having a family.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Trying.

When is Season 3 of Trying expected to air?

Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Trying is set to premiere on Friday, July 22 at 3:00 AM ET. The series stars Esther Smith as Nikki Newman, Rafe Spall as Jason Ross, Eden Togwell as Princess, Mickey McAnulty as Tyler, Oliver Chris as Freddy, Sian Brooke as Karen, Darren Boyd as Scott, Robyn Cara as Jennifer/Jen.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"After a dramatic end to season two, the third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity."

The series is executively produced by Andy Wolton, Jim O'Hanlon, and Josh Cole, alongside Chris Sussman and Emma Lawson as producers.

Recap of Season 2

Season 2 ended with an episode titled I'm Scared, directed by Jim O'Hanlon alongside Andy Wolton as the writer. This episode of Trying opened with Nikki panicking about Karen's wedding as she wanted the women to be organized, showing she was more worried than Karen herself. Meanwhile, the men enjoyed the pool while sipping on some champagne. Jason had a private word with Freddy about proposing to Nikki at the wedding, but Freddy believed it was a little risky as it meant stealing the thunder from the newlyweds.

While the wedding was beautiful, Karen wasn't opening her door and coming out. When Nikki looked at Karen in her wedding dress, she was amazed, but Karen was worried. The wedding proceeded with a beautiful venue, leaving Nikki and Jason in awe. As the bride walked out with her father, Jason watched Nikki immersing herself in the big day. Finally, the bride and groom were announced as husband and wife.

Later, Jason became agitated and took Nikki to a bridge to propose in private, and when she turned around, she was in shock. He told her how much he loved her and proposed, but Jason's anxiety led him to believe she would say no. However, social worker Sue ruined the moment by asking the two if they would like to take Princess as she lost her adopted home and needed a foster. The two agreed to take her and leave.

On their way back, Jason was panicking, but Nikki reassured him. Upon reaching the office, Princess agreed to stay with them but tried bringing her brother Tyler along. She hugged her brother but refused to let go, so Nikki and Jason had to wait outside for her. As a result, Jason went straight into father mode, but Nikki asked if Sue could stay with them.

When they reached home, Jason found Tyler hiding in the boot and was forced to bring him in. The couple then watched the children fall asleep, accepting them as a part of their own family.

Nikki then remembered that Jason had proposed to her. In this regard, she told him they would get back to it as there were important things to worry about. But soon after, he proposed again, to which Nikki said yes.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The official trailer for Apple TV+'s Trying dropped last month. It featured the dramatic end of Season 2, where the couple dived head first into the parental responsibilities, which entailed waking up early, making breakfast, and running to school, among other things. While the new family struggled to bond, Nikki's vulnerability surfaced.

The clip also sets the tone for the new season as Nikki is heard saying,

"Love doesn't just happen to you. It's hard work."

Other cast members of Trying include Imelda Staunton as Penny, Ophelia Lovibond as Erica, Phil Davis as Vic, Paula Wilcox as Sandra, Marian McLoughlin as Jilly, Roderick Smith as John, Diana Pozharskaya as Sofia, Cush Jumbo as Jane and Navin Chowdhry as Deven.

Stream Trying Season 3 on Apple TV+ from Friday, July 22.

