Nope movie 2022: Who plays which character in Jordan Peele's horror film?

Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated sci-fi horror, Nope, is all set to hit theaters this weekend and it's hard to keep calm.

Directed, written and produced by Jordan Peele, the film follows estranged siblings Emerals and OJ Haywood who reunite upon the mysterious death of their father at their family's ranch in California.

Supernatural occurrences take over, affecting human and animal behavior around them. This makes the siblings believe that their father's death was related to a giant cloud-like UFO appearing in the sky, urging them to try and capture proof of its existence on camera.

Nope: Trailer, synopsis, ensemble cast, and character guide

Jordan Peele's Nope is all set to premiere on Friday, July 22, in theaters. The official trailer for the film dropped back in February this year and featured an alien-like threat looming above a California ranch town. The clip also included a rain of blood, bodies swept up by a hurricane, and death by falling keys.

The official synopsis for the sci-fi film reads:

"Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behaviour."

The film is produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions alongside Universal Pictures as part of a five-year exclusive production partnership.

Here's a look at the brilliant cast of Nope and its character guide.

Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood

Leading the film is British actor Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood. The actor is known for his work in films like Get Out, Black Panther, Widows, Queen & Slim, Judas and the Black Messiah, and many more.

His character in the film is a grumpy guy who runs the family business of black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood. He works hard and cares for the ranch, and has spent his life caring for the ranch and the horses there are his true companions.

Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood

Keke Palmer is an American actress, singer, and television personality. She will be seen portraying the other Haywood sibling, Emerald Haywood, in the upcoming film.

As an actress, she is known for her work in Scream Queens, True Jackson VP, Akeelah and the Bee, Hustlers, Lightyear, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Human Resources and Alice to name a few.

Her character in the film is eccentric, fiery, and does not take herself too seriously. She is passionate and fearless in pursuing what she wants, and her astounding charm is enough to get people to not only listen but follow her too. With Em's help, the sibling duo try to film the UFO as she believes there was an alien presence above the ranch.

Steven Yeun as Ricky "Jupe" Park

South Korean-born American actor and producer Steven Yeun will be seen portraying the role of the enigmatic Ricky Park. As an actor, he is best known for his work in The Walking Dead, Burning, Sorry to Bother You, Okja, The Humans, Minari, Invincible, Beef and Mickey7 among other projects.

His character in the film is a former child actor and reality TV star who now owns a theme park called Jupiter's Claim. In the clips, it is clear that he is the show's director and wears a dazzling suit, engaging with his audience through his quirks and questions.

Brandon Perea as Angel Torres

American actor Brandon Perea will be seen playing Angel Torres in the film. As an actor, he is best known for his work in The OA, Dance Camp, How Far, Logic's One Day music video, Doom Patrol, and American Insurrection, among other projects.

In the film, his character is a tech wizard assisting the Hyawoods in making a fortune by filming the existence of UFOs, if not an elaborate hoax of terrifying visions.

Michael Wincott as Antlers Holst

Veteran Canadian actor Michael Wincott will play Antlers Holst in Nope. As an actor, he is best known for his work in Westworld, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Three Musketeers, The Crow, to name a few.

In the film, his character is a grizzled UFO believer and a film director. He helps the Haywood siblings in recording videos of the creatures who have been terrorizing their home.

Other cast members of Nope include Wrenn Schmidt as Amber Park, Keith David as Otis Haywood Sr., Donna Mills as Bonnie Clayton, Barbie Ferreira as Nessie, Devon Graye as Ryder Muybridge, Eddie Jemison as Buster, Oz Perkins as Fynn Bachman, Terry Notary as Gordy, Andrew Patrick Ralston as Tom Rogan/Brett Houston and Jennifer Lafleur as Phyllis Mayberry/Margaret Houston.

Catch Nope in theaters from Friday, July 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far