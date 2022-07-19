What time will The Orville: New Horizons episode 8 air and what to expect when the Hulu show returns?

Things might take an unusual and almost terrifying turn in this week's episode of The Orville: New Horizons.

Directed by Seth MacFarlane and Jon Cassar, the new season recounts the exploits of earth's interplanetary Fleet's less-than-premium exploration vessel, The Orville. These explorers boldly travel, tackling cosmic obstacles from the outside and within.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

When is Episode 8 of The Orville: New Horizons expected to air?: Learn details about the Hulu show

Episode 8 of The Orville: New Horizons is set to premiere on Thursday, July 21 at 3:00 AM ET and in the UK: at 08:00 AM. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, and StarPlus in other countries. Jon Cassar will direct the episode titled Midnight Blue alongside Seth MacFarlane as the writer.

The Orville: New Horizons stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Chad L. Coleman, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

Recap of Episode 7

In the previous episode of The Orville: New Horizons, titled From Unknown Graves, the Kaylon origins were explored after the crew found a Kaylon that was empathetic and capable of experiencing feelings. At the beginning of the episode, a lab was discovered by Mercer's landing party while exploring the mine's ruins, where they found a Kaylon who called himself Timmis.

He was later joined by a female alien named Dr. Villka, who affirmed Timmis' innocence and supported him. She further explained that she and her father discovered Timmis within the charred remains of a Kaylon ship that had crashed while attempting to flee the Union battle, and as a result, they took his weapons away and fixed him.

Timmis and Dr. Villka consented to board the Orville to convey their findings to the Union. Dr. Villka's installation of cybernetics in Timmis made LaMarr happy, but Burke alerted LaMarr of Janisi's planned visit to engineering. She needed his cheat sheet because she was giving them a tour. For the duration of the tour, engineering was closed to males. Keyali suggested that the technology could be shared if Janisi united with the Union but later left the tour when LaMarr drew her attention.

When he started asking her why she was avoiding him in her office, she tried to end their relationship by pointing out his injuries. He was adamant that their relationship was genuine and that he didn't want to end it. But she warned that they must exercise extreme caution to prevent any further injury to him.

On the other hand, Dr. Finn started questioning Isaac about Timmis' feelings before he left. Isaac informed her that he declined the chance to have the procedure performed on him. Yan acknowledged that he foresaw the Kaylons' independence and disobedience and weighed his options.

The Janisi were then invited to a meal on board the ship. They were initially offended to see men in the room, but Grayson explained that they believed it was necessary to educate men so they could help in an emergency, which resulted in a disagreement from Janisi's choice to mate with Mercer. When Grayson admitted it, Janisi was furious, which led them to declare that they intended to depart soon.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming episode

The preview for the upcoming episode of The Orville: New Horizons saw Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 usage in the most chilling way, hinting at a big Moclan storyline coming in this episode.

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect not to encounter the Finn – Isaac plotline after it ended in the previous episode. However, other layers can be expected from the relationship between John and Talla after the two realize that it isn't going to work even though the two have feelings for each other.

The Orville: New Horizons is the series' third season, consisting of ten episodes, with a brand new episode dropping each week on Thursday. Each episode has a runtime of almost 48 minutes. It is executively produced by Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith.

Stream the upcoming episode of The Orville: New Horizons on Thursday, July 21, on Hulu and Disney+.

