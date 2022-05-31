The Orville: New Horizons cast list: Seth McFarlane, Norm Macdonald, and others star in Hulu show

Hulu is all set to give its viewers a new season of their favorite starship, The Orville: New Horizons.

The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane and explored the mundane and everyday problems of the Orville crew. It also touched on the larger-scale questions of intergalactic travel and interspecies relationships.

The series is executively produced by Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith.

The Orville: New Horizons - Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

The brand new season of The Orville is all set to premiere on Hulu on June 2.

It is titled The Orville: New Horizons, and the official trailer for it dropped earlier this month. The upcoming season will continue to explore intergalactic travel and interspecies relationships and promises to be even more ambitious.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons sees the gang continue to navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships."

Here's a look at the returning cast of The Orville: New Horizons.

Seth MacFarlane as Capt. Ed Mercer

American actor, screenwriter, producer, director, and singer Seth MacFarlane is best known for his contributions to comedy and animation. Some of his best works include Family Guy, The Orville, American Dad!, The Cleveland Show, Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Gilmore Girls, The War at Home, Star Trek: Enterprise, and FlashForward.

He was also an animator for Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, Dexter's Laboratory, and Larry & Steve. He has won several awards for his work on Family Guy, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and an Annie Award. He also holds a Webby Award for Film & Video Person of the Year.

MacFarlane portrays the role of Captain Ed Mercer, who commands the Orville. His character is an up-and-coming officer on a fast track to commanding his own heavy cruiser by age 40. He will be returning in the new season, The Orville: New Horizons.

Norm Macdonald as Lt. Yaphit

Norm Macdonald was a Canadian stand-up comedian, actor, and writer best known for writing and starring in Roseanne, Saturday Night Live and The Dennis Miller Show, Dirty Work, The Norm Show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show. He had also provided his voice in Family Guy, Mike Tyson Mysteries, The Orville, and the Dr. Dolittle films.

Macdonald's voice starred in The Orville as Lieutenant Yaphit. His character was an amorphous, gelatinous, shapeshifting engineer who was flirty and repeatedly attempted to obtain a date with Dr. Finn. He will be seen returning for one last time in the upcoming season of the series.

Adrianne Palicki as Cmdr. Kelly Grayson

American actress and model Adrianne Palicki is best known for Friday Night Lights, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Orville, Legion, Red Dawn, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and John Wick.

She portrays the role of Cmdr. Kelly Grayson. Her character is the first officer of the Orville and Ed Mercer's ex-wife. She will be returning in the new season, The Orville: New Horizons.

Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn

Penny Johnson Jerald is an American actress best known for The Larry Sanders Show, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, 24, Castle, The Orville, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Frasier, The Practice, Touched by an Angel, and several other projects.

Jerald portrays the role of Dr. Claire Finn. Her character is a chief medical officer on the Orville who also holds the rank of lieutenant commander. She has expertise in molecular surgery, DNA engineering, and psychiatry. She will be returning in the brand new season, The Orville: New Horizons.

Other cast members include Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Chad L. Coleman, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, and Jessica Szohr, along with Anne Winters as the new joinee. It will also guest star Eliza Taylor, Bruce Boxleitner, and the late Lisa Banes.

Stream The Orville: New Horizons on Hulu from June 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far