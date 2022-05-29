Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Will jury resume deliberations on Tuesday, May 31, 2022?

A Washington Post op-ed that led to a defamation trial between two Hollywood stars - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

People on the internet are no strangers to the ongoing trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After six weeks of trial and endless evidence coming to light, the case is now in the hands of the jurors who are all set to give their verdict on Tuesday, May 31, finally putting an end to the case. They will navigate the formulaic principles of defamation law to reach a verdict.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the trial and the upcoming verdict.

What to expect from the upcoming deliberations from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case?

After six weeks of testimony from the legal teams of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, both sides delivered closing arguments on Friday, giving way for the jury deliberations to begin.

The seven-person jury must now reach a verdict on who's guilty and whether Heard’s domestic violence claims were true or not. The claims stem from a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post that defamed Depp. Post his claim, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming damages from his $50 million suit and statements from his lawyers.

The jury is now said to have given its verdict by Tuesday, May 31 after not reaching one by Friday. Judge Azcarte also granted Heard’s request to seal the jury’s identities for up to a year.

The closing arguments of the case on Friday, May 27, 2022

On Friday, Depp and Heard's legal teams delivered their closing arguments, which are as follows:

Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, both took turns on the stand and provided highlights of various witness testimony clips. They asserted to jurors about Heard's alleged fabrication and how she should be considered "the real abuser."

Chew stated:

"He has lost nothing less than everything because of Ms. Heard’s lies."

Depp's team also referenced previous testimonies alleging that Heard had shown symptoms of borderline personality disorder and had not donated her full $7 million divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union as promised.

She also provided TMZ with a tip ahead of filing a restraining order against her ex-husband six years ago.

However, Heard's lawyers, Benjamin Rottenborn and Elaine Bredehoft, countered Depp's team's arguments, claiming that he was the real "monster" and the evidence leaned in Heard’s favor.

Their closing arguments included various photos, videos, and audio clips that referenced Depp’s alleged drug and alcohol abuse along with his alleged violent behavior and language. They further defended Heard’s right to the First Amendment of freedom of speech.

Rottenborn stated:

"It’s not about whether you think Ms. Heard may have been abusive towards Mr. Depp. Remember, if you think they were both abusive to each other, then Amber wins."

About Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started with a Washington Post op-ed, after which the former sued his ex-wife for $50m. In response, Heard counter-sued him for $100m. The six-week trial encompassed testimonies of a vast array of alleged incidents that took place during Depp and Heard's marriage.

Amber Heard had accused Johnny Depp of repeated physical abuse that often coincided with drug and alcohol use, which began with his accusation of her infidelity. She also alleged several instances of s*xual assault, including an accusation that Depp assaulted her with a bottle in Australia in 2015.

The celebraty case gets broadcast live every day and has also garnered public interest as both actors cast serious accusations of emotional, verbal and physical abuse at each other. They are livestreamed through a pair of cameras in the courtroom on Law & Crime Network's YouTube channel.

Watch this space for more updates on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case and the upcoming verdict from the jury.

