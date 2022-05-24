Amber Heard x Johnny Depp trial: When is the expected verdict date by jury?

The defamation trial case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia. The trial has been live-streamed throughout in excruciating detail, piquing public attention.

Depp and Heard's relationship dates back more than a decade and looks to have turned unhealthy. The couple divorced in 2016, but have been fighting in court over an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she discussed surviving domestic violence without mentioning Depp's name directly.

Johnny Depp is seeking $50 million in damages and denies ever hitting his ex-wife. Amber Heard is countersuing for $100 million, alleging that she only used violence against her ex-husband in self-defense or to protect her younger sister.

The trial, which is taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, is set to wrap up later this week.

When is the expected jury verdict in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case?

The case was supposed to end on May 19, 2022, but it was postponed this week due to the large amount of evidence remaining to be presented. The Virginia Court is in session from Monday through Thursday, from 9.00 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Team Heard is anticipated to end its case today, followed by Depp's rebuttal. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss is expected to testify in his defense on Wednesday.

The date for the closing arguments is Friday, May 27, 2022. Judge Penney S. Azcarate had also previously informed the Hollywood stars and their attorneys that final arguments would be held on the aforementioned day.

If the jury rules in any of the spouse's favor, the other person will not be imprisoned after the decision is announced. This is because the case is a civil trial rather than a criminal trial. Neither of the two parties is facing criminal accusations in court.

What has happened in the trial so far?

Johnny Depp testified over four days in court. Several celebrities, including James Franco, Elon Musk, Paul Bettany, and many more, were named in court documents as potential witnesses and were sometimes summoned to testify.

Both sides are making their cases in front of a seven-member jury, the judge, and a growing online audience. When the court paused from a recess from May 9, 2022, to May 12, 2022, Heard was on the stand for two days. On April 21, 2022, Johnny Depp's cross-examination by Heard's lawyers came to an end.

Dr. Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist, was the defense's first witness before Heard. Hughes spoke about Depp's alleged domestic and sexual assaults against Heard. Depp's lawyers attempted to cast doubt on her awareness of the couple's relationship.

Depp indicated in his earlier testimony that he was battling Heard's claims for the sake of his children. Heard's team filed a request to dismiss the case at the start of the defense case, as required under Virginia law. As expected, it was soon dismissed.

Edited by Babylona Bora