Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard trial: What time will the court resume on May 27, 2022, and what comes next?

The civil lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is slated to conclude on Friday, bringing to a close six weeks of courtroom drama that has revealed the tumultuous toxic marriage of the stars.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court for $50 million for an op-ed she published in The Washington Post in December 2018 describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

His lawyers claim the story defamed him even though his name was never stated directly in context. Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million, alleging that Depp's lawyers defamed her by saying that her abuse allegations were fiction.

When will the court resume in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case?

The court session will resume on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 9.00 am ET from the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. This means it will begin at 2.00 pm in the United Kingdom.

The following outlets stream the trial live on YouTube:

Law & Crime Network Sky News Court TV

The Law & Crime Network and Court TV official websites will be broadcasting it live as well.

The ensuing verdict of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case

The trial was supposed to end on Friday, July 27, 2022, but both parties decided to rest their cases this afternoon. As the jury will begin deliberations on the case, the Judge made it clear to them that they were not allowed to conduct their research or speak with anyone regarding their verdict.

The jury will consider whether Heard defamed Depp in the 2018 Washington Post piece on the balance of their probabilities. If they find out she did, she will be forced to compensate Depp. He is asking $50 million (£40 million) in damages, although the jury may recommend that he receives more or less.

If they rule in Heard's favor, she will not be required to pay any money to Depp. Since it's a civil trial, there are therefore no criminal accusations pending against either of the concerned parties.

Exploring the latest developments in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case

Brian McPherson @ThatBrianFella Amber Heard (giving a Zoolander look) watching the magnificent Kate Moss give testimony that Johnny Depp never once was physical with her. But actually carried her and got her medical assistance when she fell down some stairs. He didn't push her like Amber tried to imply. Amber Heard (giving a Zoolander look) watching the magnificent Kate Moss give testimony that Johnny Depp never once was physical with her. But actually carried her and got her medical assistance when she fell down some stairs. He didn't push her like Amber tried to imply. https://t.co/lnZwdZquGG

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp took the stand for the sixth and last time in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, refuting charges made by his ex-wife and her defense.

Depp testified that Heard twisted a tale he previously gave her about it into a very ugly occurrence all over her mind, just hours after his ex-girlfriend, model Kate Moss, dialed in via video connection to reject claims that he allegedly pushed her down a staircase. He testified, saying:

"I remember speaking to Ms. Heard about that incident and I recalled the story to her. Ms. Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident all in her mind. There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs, yet [Heard's] spewed this three times before."

Moss also claimed in her statement that Depp "never pushed, kicked, or threw me down any stairs."

