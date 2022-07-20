"It was def Persuasion Light with fewer calories": Dakota Johnson's film faces scathing criticism from viewers on Twitter

Dakota Johnson's period drama, Persuasion, premiered last week on Netflix, and fans did not receive the book-to-film adaptation well.
Directed by Carrie Cracknell and based on the 1816 Jane Austen novel, Persuasion is a classic that has been praised for decades for its depiction of love, second chances, and emotional depth. The novel was Austen's last work before her death in 1817.
Backlash received by Dakota Johnson's Persuasion
The Dakota Johnson-starrer has been receiving backlash online since its release on Friday, July 15. The internet was quick to call it a comedy with slapstick elements and not something Jane Austen had intended to work for.
Besides this, the film also missed out on several elements from the novel, like Lady Russell does not comfort Anne about Wentworth in the book as she did in the movie. Also, Anne had not heard about Wentworth's success at sea in the book. However, in the film, Anne was seen sorting through news clippings she found about his time at sea.
While it is impossible to replicate the book, missing out on essential details or changing major plot points is never a good idea, especially if it's a Jane Austen novel. Adaptations like Pride & Prejudice did so well because of their brilliant cast and attention to detail.
Fan reaction to the film
After the film's release last weekend, Twitter users quickly shared their opinions on the movie through tweets and memes. They pointed out several mistakes in the film, be it the period costumes or the plot points from the book. A series of tweets criticizing the film kept pouring in.
About the Netflix film
Produced by Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie, Persuasion premiered on Netflix last week on Friday, July 15. The film features Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis in the leading roles alongside Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Richard E. Grant, Ben Bailey, Nia Towle, Izuka Hoyle, Yolanda Kettle, Edward Bluemel, Afolabi Alli, Jenny Rainsford, and Lydia Rose Bewley as the supporting characters.
The synopsis of the film reads:
"When Frederick Wentworth -- the one who got away -- crashes back into Anne Elliot's life, she must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."
Persuasion follows Anne, who rejects the love of her life, Captain Frederick Wentworth, eight years ago on the advice of friends and family, but love eventually finds its way back.
The period drama film has a screenplay by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. It also featured a soundtrack by Stuart Earl, most of which is instrumental. The music of the film reflects the timelessness of the love story. While the internet may not have been a fan of the film, they loved the end credits song, Quietly Yours by Birdy.
Persuasion is now available to stream on Netflix.