"The caption is so fetch": Fans notice Mean Girls reference in Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas announcement

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in Netflix's new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The film is expected to be released on Netflix on November 10, 2022.

However, what caught fans' attention was the caption of Lohan's Instagram post, which read,

"it's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th."

Fans noticed that the caption is a reference to Lohan's iconic 2004 film, Mean Girls. In it, Lohan's character, Cady Heron, says, "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," referring to a conversation with her crush, Aaron, played by Jonathan Bennett. Fans of the cult classic film have declared October 3rd as Mean Girls Day.

Upon seeing the caption, one user stated that the ''caption is so fetch.''

Fans notice iconic Mean Girls reference in Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas announcement

Several fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts on Lindsay Lohan's new film, Falling for Christmas.

While many were loving the cheeky caption that reference the line from Mean Girls, others expressed unbridled excitement for the film. Some also stated that they couldn't wait for the film to be released.

Lindsay Lohan last appeared in a supernatural film titled Among the Shadows as Patricia Sherman. The actress was also part of the voicecast of shows like Devil May Care and Lovestruck High.

Her other memorable film credits include Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, and Freaky Friday, to name a few. Speaking about the new film, during an interaction with Netflix's Tudum, Lindsay Lohan said that it was a refreshing and heartwarming comedy. She added that she misses doing these kinds of movies.

More details about Netflix's Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas focuses on a young, engaged heiress who suffers from a devastating skiing accident that leaves her with no memory of her past. A brief description of the film, as per Netflix's Tudum, reads:

"Lohan plays hotel heiress Sierra, whose new engagement goes off the rails when she gets into a skiing accident that leaves her with total amnesia. Luckily, Sierra finds herself in the care of a blue-collar widower (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter (Olivia Perez) in the days leading up to Christmas."

Based on the synopsis and the poster, viewers can expect a charming and lighthearted romcom that explores themes of love and memory loss. Viewers and fans can expect a memorable performance from the Mean Girls star in her grand return.

Starring alongside Lohan are Chord Overstreet, Olivia Perez, George Young, and Jack Wagner, among many others, in crucial supporting roles. The film is directed by Janeen Damian and is based on a script penned by Kirsten Hansen.

Damian is a noted producer and writer who's best known for her work in Much Ado About Christmas and The Christmas Waltz. Damian will collaborate with Lohan on another Christmas flick, titled Irish Wish, which is expected to be released sometime in 2023 on Netflix.

You can watch Lindsay Lohan's new film Falling for Christmas on Netflix on November 10, 2022.

