Twitter goes wild as Mean Girls hits Netflix

The iconic noughties teen comedy, Mean Girls, is now available to stream on Netflix. The film, which was released in 2004, tells the story of a teenage girl who, after years of homeschooling, goes to high school.

The film stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role, along with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabart, and Amanda Seyfried, among others, in pivotal supporting roles. Fans on Twitter have gone berserk as the cult classic film hits Netflix.

gabs🍭 @wintersnakee mean girls is on netflix and devil wears prada is on hulu somebody is looking out for the girls mean girls is on netflix and devil wears prada is on hulu somebody is looking out for the girls

Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter fans go berserk as Mean Girls arrives on Netflix

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after Mean Girls arrived on Netflix. The film has garnered a significant cult following over the years, so it comes as no surprise that fans are thrilled to watch the film on the streaming giant. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the film's arrival on Netflix:

✨Jimmy Rebel✨ @ItsYPG ‍ THEY DONE PUT MEAN GIRLS ON NETFLIX. THATS LIKE SO FETCH THEY DONE PUT MEAN GIRLS ON NETFLIX. THATS LIKE SO FETCH ❤️‍🔥

𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲 👼🏻 @adaylightsangel Mean girls is back on Netflix SLAYYYY Mean girls is back on Netflix SLAYYYY

𝙟𝙪𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙧 @avvx22 that’s it i’m going to watch mean girls on my treadmill🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 that’s it i’m going to watch mean girls on my treadmill🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Not Jake from State Farm @millennialjake Not sure if anybody needed to know this, but Mean Girls is back on Netflix. Not sure if anybody needed to know this, but Mean Girls is back on Netflix.

ً @selsgoIden mean girls on netflix…i’m seated mean girls on netflix…i’m seated https://t.co/CX7z2MbCmZ

Christina Huynh @christinajhuynh Major announcement that the world is imploding but Mean Girls is back on Netflix so now the world is imploding but we can escape the feeling of impending doom for ~2 hours. Major announcement that the world is imploding but Mean Girls is back on Netflix so now the world is imploding but we can escape the feeling of impending doom for ~2 hours.

Eleanor Joy @electricellejoy If you can’t afford therapy, Mean Girls is back on Netflix If you can’t afford therapy, Mean Girls is back on Netflix

B_Sommerz @MrsReallyDGAF Mean Girls on Netflix 🥰 Mean Girls on Netflix 🥰 https://t.co/Ej15jHYuiE

Clearly, fans are extremely thrilled about the film's arrival on Netflix. Many shared hilarious memes while others mentioned that they're watching the film for the first time.

A closer look at Mean Girls plot

Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, a teenage girl who faces the challenge of going to a public high school in Illinois after being home-schooled her entire life. The official synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:

''After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them.''

The film received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the characterization, tone, humor, and performances by the cast. It was also a commercial success worldwide. Over the years, the film's popularity has increased, with a strong cult-following across the world. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest teen comedies of all time and one of the most iconic films of the early 2000s.

Mean Girls cast

The film stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role of Cady Heron, who begins a new chapter in her life as she goes to a public high school in Illinois after being home-schooled in Africa throughout her childhood. Lindsay's performance in the film received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as one of the finest performances of the decade. The New Yorker famously ranked it 11th in its list of the greatest acting performances of the 21st century.

Over the years, Lohan has appeared in a number of films like A Prairie Home Companion, Chapter 27, and many more. Her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas is expected to arrive on the platform in late 2022.

Apart from Lohan, the film also stars several others in supporting roles, including:

Rachel McAdams as Regina George

Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith

Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian

Daniel Franzese as Damian Leigh

The film was directed by Mark Waters from a script penned by Tina Fey. It was partly adapted from noted author Rosalind Wiseman's self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes.

Don't miss Mean Girls on Netflix.

