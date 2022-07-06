Twitter goes wild as Mean Girls hits Netflix

The iconic noughties teen comedy, Mean Girls, is now available to stream on Netflix. The film, which was released in 2004, tells the story of a teenage girl who, after years of homeschooling, goes to high school.
The film stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role, along with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabart, and Amanda Seyfried, among others, in pivotal supporting roles. Fans on Twitter have gone berserk as the cult classic film hits Netflix.
Twitter fans go berserk as Mean Girls arrives on Netflix
Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement after Mean Girls arrived on Netflix. The film has garnered a significant cult following over the years, so it comes as no surprise that fans are thrilled to watch the film on the streaming giant. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the film's arrival on Netflix:
Clearly, fans are extremely thrilled about the film's arrival on Netflix. Many shared hilarious memes while others mentioned that they're watching the film for the first time.
A closer look at Mean Girls plot
Mean Girls follows Cady Heron, a teenage girl who faces the challenge of going to a public high school in Illinois after being home-schooled her entire life. The official synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:
''After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them.''
The film received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the characterization, tone, humor, and performances by the cast. It was also a commercial success worldwide. Over the years, the film's popularity has increased, with a strong cult-following across the world. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest teen comedies of all time and one of the most iconic films of the early 2000s.
Mean Girls cast
The film stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role of Cady Heron, who begins a new chapter in her life as she goes to a public high school in Illinois after being home-schooled in Africa throughout her childhood. Lindsay's performance in the film received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as one of the finest performances of the decade. The New Yorker famously ranked it 11th in its list of the greatest acting performances of the 21st century.
Over the years, Lohan has appeared in a number of films like A Prairie Home Companion, Chapter 27, and many more. Her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas is expected to arrive on the platform in late 2022.
Apart from Lohan, the film also stars several others in supporting roles, including:
- Rachel McAdams as Regina George
- Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners
- Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith
- Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian
- Daniel Franzese as Damian Leigh
The film was directed by Mark Waters from a script penned by Tina Fey. It was partly adapted from noted author Rosalind Wiseman's self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes.
