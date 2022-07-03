When did Lindsay Lohan and Badar Shammas start dating? Mean Girls star calls partner 'husband'

On Saturday, July 2, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan celebrated her birthday by announcing her marriage with partner Badar Shammas to her followers on Instagram. On the social media platform, Lohan shared a snap of the two and the caption that referred to Shammas as her' husband.'

The caption mentioned:

“I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.”

This revelation came on her 36th birthday. The post, which has garnered over 120,000 likes as of now, also mentioned:

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”

Lindsay Lohan and Badar Shammas relationship timeline: The actress was first linked to Shammas in 2020

Lindsay Lohan reportedly met Bader Shammas after relocating to Dubai around 2019. The two were linked together in February 2020, when Lohan posted a snap of herself with her friends at a music concert in Dubai. The picture featured her sister, Shammas, and the members of the Bastille rock band.

At the time, it had been alleged that Lohan's initial caption for the image read:

“@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend Bader such a magical night”

However, later the caption was edited to remove the revelation. In 2019, the actress also opened up to Howard Stern about her potential partner and said:

“I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff. I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

This statement seemingly referred to Bader Shammas as a financier in Dubai who served as the Assistant Vice President at a Swiss investment banking firm, Credit Suisse. As of now, it is rumored that he still works at the firm.

In April 2020, Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina, made a few interesting comments about her daughter's relationship at the time. She told US Weekly,

“Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now. But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life.”

On November 28, 2021, Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram to share the news of her engagement with her followers. It was reported that Lohan had responded 'Yes' to Shammas' proposal. She shared a series of photographs of the two on Instagram, flaunting her engagement ring. The caption of the post read:

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

In the post, she further revealed that the two got engaged on November 11 that year.

Earlier in May, Lohan spoke to Extra and revealed the plans for her wedding. She hinted that she would have a 'low-key' wedding. She told the host:

“I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress.”

The Rumors singer further clarified that she is not a 'Bridezilla.' She added:

“I want to do things right, and I want to pace everything…I’m definitely not like that (a bridezilla). I’m more low-key.”

Lohan's heartfelt post on Badar Shammas birthday

Last month, Lohan took to Instagram on June 17 to wish her now-husband Shammas on his birthday. She shared a snap of them, along with a wish. In the caption, she further declared her love :

“Thank you for you loving me back, babe! I Love You So much!”

It seems that Lindsay Lohan got married sometime in mid-May or in June. It remains unclear whether she would soon release the snaps of her 'low-key' wedding.

