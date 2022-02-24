How to pronounce Lindsay Lohan? Actress takes to TikTok to reveal we've all been mispronouncing her name

Lindsay Lohan, the new celebrity addition to TikTok, is all set to appear in the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, which is set to be released this year.

The actress made her debut on the video-sharing app TikTok with a video on February 7, where she introduced herself to the app's users.

But what caught the internet's eye was how Lohan pronounced her last name. It turns out a majority of her fans have been mispronouncing the actress's name.

Lindsay Lohan created a TikTok account

Lohan has over 470,000 followers on the recently created account. In her debut video, she just recorded herself announcing that she was on TikTok. She said,

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what, now I'm on TikTok."

The video gained over 200,000 likes from her fans, who were also quick to notice the way Lohan said her name.

The Mean Girls actress pronounced her last name as LO-wen, emphasizing the O, whereas many internet users had assumed it was lo-HAN stressing on the A.

Her fans were quick to catch on to the difference and expressed their shock at the news. Many commented on the video, while others took to Twitter to share their views on the difference in pronunciation.

Nos @moonlightnos Lindsay Lohan's name's correct pronunciation being 'lowen' is reality-shattering to me.. Lindsay Lohan's name's correct pronunciation being 'lowen' is reality-shattering to me..

Aubry Andrews 🦝 @AubryAndrews SNL back in 2005 gave us Lindsay Lohan pronunciation as "Lowen". SNL back in 2005 gave us Lindsay Lohan pronunciation as "Lowen". https://t.co/F5sWfxTx4K

☂️Melissa☂️ @ingodwetryst TIL I've been saying Lindsay Lohan's name right the entire time.



(I had a friend with the last name Lohan as a kid and I couldn't shake what I thought was 'their' pronunciation of it) TIL I've been saying Lindsay Lohan's name right the entire time. (I had a friend with the last name Lohan as a kid and I couldn't shake what I thought was 'their' pronunciation of it)

boosted gloomy (taylor's version) @gloomybb Really not understanding the shock over the pronunciation of Lindsay Lohan's surname. How did ppl think Cohen is pronounced? Really not understanding the shock over the pronunciation of Lindsay Lohan's surname. How did ppl think Cohen is pronounced?

Mack @Michael085 @Metro_Ents Lohan is a traditional Irish Surname. The normal Irish/Gaelic pronunciation is "Low-en" @Metro_Ents Lohan is a traditional Irish Surname. The normal Irish/Gaelic pronunciation is "Low-en"

The Cable Company (Comedy Web Series) @CableCoShow Lindsay Lohan fans who are surprised by the pronunciation of her last name have never watched a single show where she's been introduced? Lindsay Lohan fans who are surprised by the pronunciation of her last name have never watched a single show where she's been introduced?

The actress is getting married to her fiance Bader Shammas

The 35-year-old actress has started planning her wedding. In an interview with Extra TV, Lohan revealed that she has started looking at destinations. She also revealed that the event is going to be low-key as she likes to take care of everyone around her. She explained,

"I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

She also disclosed that she will be wearing multiple dresses on her wedding day, claiming that outfit changes are the best part, and that she has already begun searching for THE dress. She added,

"I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

Lohan announced her engagement to fiance Bader Shammas on her Instagram account in November last year and her TikTok fans are excited to see snippets of her wedding on the app.

