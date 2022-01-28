Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan's feud explored as the duo reconciles 

American socialite Paris Hilton and actress Lindsay Lohan have patched things up after over a decade-long feud.

On January 27, while appearing on the show Watch What Happens Live, the 40-year-old model, along with her mom Kathy Hilton, opened up about her reconciled friendship with Lohan.

Hilton said,

"I just got married. She just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

Paris said she reconnected with Lohan and congratulated her after she got engaged to fiancé Bader Shammas in November 2021. That same month, Paris and venture capitalist Carter Reum married each other. She said there were "No bad vibes"

In the December episode of her This is Paris podcast, Hilton said she wished Lohan well after coming across the news of her engagement, stating that she was genuinely happy for her. The Paris in Love actress also acknowledged the Holy Trinity comprising of her, Lohan, and Britney Spears and how far they have personally come in the past 15 years.

"I got married, Britney got her freedom back and got engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

What was the Paris Hilton-Lindsay Lohan feud?

One of the entertainment world's most famous fights, the drama dates back to May 2006 when Lohan was allegedly seen getting cozy with Hilton's ex, Stavros Niarchos, in a Los Angeles nightclub.

A few days later, Hilton was seen laughing with her friend Brandon Davis as he dissed Lohan in front of the paparazzi. The latter called the Mean Girls actress "poor and disgusting" and also made disparaging remarks about her body. Meanwhile, Hilton laughed while pretending to be on a call and did not interrupt him.

After the video had gone viral, Paris Hilton's publicist issued an official statement saying that the socialite should not be blamed since they were Brandon's statements. They did not reflect on Hilton's feelings about Lohan and she never even uttered a word. Her publicist also claimed that Hilton uses her cell phone as a defensive tool to avoid reporters' questions.

Post that, the duo publicly shamed and abused each other. In November 2006, Lohan allegedly called Hilton a sexist slur on camera. In 2013, Hilton's brother filed a police report against Lohan for allegedly attacking him during Art Basel in Miami in December 2013. However, all charges were dropped and the attacker was identified as someone else.

Lindsay Lohan had since been living peacefully in Dubai before Paris Hilton made efforts to reconcile things between the two.

Edited by Sabika