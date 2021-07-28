What is Carter Reum's net worth? All about Paris Hilton's fiance as news of her pregnancy takes social media by storm

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple took the internet by storm after rumors of Hilton’s pregnancy made the rounds online. According to Page Six, the pair had been planning to extend their family over the past few months.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton opened up about undergoing IVF treatments during an appearance on The Trend Reporter podcast:

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

The 40-year-old shared the possibility of welcoming twins through the procedure. She even specified that she was hoping for both a boy and a girl child. Hilton has also reportedly discussed the names of her future children with fiance, Carter Reum.

However, Paris Hilton’s sister, Nicki Hilton has reportedly denied the former’s pregnancy rumors. News of a possible pregnancy arrived just a few months after Paris Hilton and Carter Reum put a ring on their relationship.

The Hilton heiress started dating the entrepreneur in 2019. The duo officially confirmed their engagement in February.

Who is Carter Reum? Exploring his relationship with Paris Hilton

Carter Reum is an American businessman, venture capitalist and author. He is recognized for establishing the venture capital firm, M13 Ventures. He is also the co-founder of alcohol brand, VEEV Spirits.

According to Exact Net Worth, Carter Reum has an approximate net worth of $40 million. The majority of his revenue comes from his entrepreneurial ventures. His capitalist firm reportedly raised an approximate capital of $275,000,000, as of February.

Moreover, VEEV Spirits is considered one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America, as per Inc. Magazine. Reum also earned a huge profit after selling the company to Luxco at a price reportedly seven times more than its yearly revenue.

The 40-year-old has also co-authored the book Shortcut Your Startup: Tens Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success, alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. Carter graduated from Columbia University in 2003 with a degree in Business and Managerial Economics.

Reum began his journey as an entrepreneur after working for two years at Goldman Sachs. He has also appeared as a guest and anchor for networks like Fox and CBS. Reum was also featured in reality TV series, Hatched.

Carter Reum garnered media attention after being linked to socialite and TV personality Paris Hilton. The duo sparked dating rumors last year after attending the 2020 Golden Globes after-party.

In September 2020, Paris Hilton told People that she had known Carter Reum as a family friend for the past 15 years. However, she revealed, the duo have been romantically involved with each other since reconnecting at Reum’s sister’s wedding:

“Reum’s sister Halle Hammond invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

Following a year of fairytale romance, Carter Reum and Paris Hilton got engaged on February 13th, 2021. The entrepreneur reportedly proposed to Hilton with a $2 million diamond ring.

As of now, the couple is yet to give an official statement regarding the pregnancy rumors. Meanwhile, Hilton is currently preparing for her upcoming 13-part docuseries, Paris In Love, which will trace the journey of her wedding to Carter Reum.

