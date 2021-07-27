Why did Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi break-up? Couple’s relationship explored as former confirms split

Sammi Giancola has officially confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi. The “Jersey Shore” alum mentioned that she is happily single during a Q&A video on TikTok.

The couple reportedly parted ways two years after their engagement.

Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi have had a publicized relationship since coming together in 2017. Hence, fans quickly noticed their less frequent appearances on each other’s social media in the past few months.

Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi during happier days (Image via Instagram)

Rumors about a potential split surfaced online after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Further speculation ensued after Sammi Giancola was spotted without her engagement ring at the recent launch of her new store in New Jersey.

The now-former couple has reportedly deleted several posts featuring one another on Instagram. The reality TV star has also removed Christian Biscardi’s name from her Instagram bio.

A look back into Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi’s relationship

The two reportedly started dating in 2017, but it is unknown how they met for the first time. Giancola previously made news for her relationship with Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Following the end of her turbulent relationship, Sammi Giancola officially left the MTV show. The TV personality also spoke about focusing on a new relationship in her farewell post, and fans were elated when she found love for the second time.

Biscardi was Giancola’s first public relationship since parting ways with Ronnie. She made the relationship official after posting a romantic beach photo with Christian on her Instagram.

In 2018, the duo started a joint entrepreneurship venture called The Strength Spot, an online store for fitness supplements. Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi also launched a YouTube channel, Sam and Christian TV, to document their journey as a couple.

In March 2019, Biscardi decided to put a ring on the relationship and proposed to Giancola on a picturesque beach. The latter also took to Instagram to confirm their engagement, flaunting a large diamond ring on her finger.

According to US Weekly, the couple decided to tie the knot in April last year. However, the wedding was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sammi and Christian reportedly attempted to get married in September 2020, but the marriage continued to remain on hold.

Unfortunately, the duo ended up calling it quits this year and called off their engagement. No reason for the split has so far been confirmed by either party. It remains to be seen if Sammi Giancola and Christian Biscardi will officially address the break-up in the days to come.

Also read: “I’m single now”: Gabbie Hanna announces break-up with long-term boyfriend, Payton Saxon

Help us improve our coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer