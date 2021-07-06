Who is Daniel Mickelson? Industry mourns the death of 23-year old "rising star;" Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, and more pay tribute 

23-year-old rising star Daniel Mickelson, best known for his roles in TV series Mani and horror movie The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man, passed away on July 4th.

His sister, model Meredith Mickelson, announced on Instagram:

My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write

She added that she was so happy that God chose her to be his sister.

Image via Instagram

Kaia Gerber pays tributes to late actor Daniel Mickelson

19-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber took to Instagram to pay tribute and reflect on their relationship. She posted a story of a screenshot of Daniel Mickelson and her on a videocall, captioning it- “I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time ”

The model continued to remember the time she sat on her bathroom floor FaceTiming Daniel Mickelson and that she never wanted to miss a call from him.

Image via Instagram

She paid her condolences to Daniel Mickelson and added. “thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won’t be the same without you here. I love you Daniel.”

Image via Instagram

Daniel Mickelson was born in Atlanta, Georgia. In January 2021, he announced the launch of his clothing company, Kids Back Home.

Daniel Mickelson’s girlfriend Maddie Haley took to Twitter, posting multiple stories of them from Instagram, she captioned it: “I don’t want this to be real. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. Last night I lost my best friend in the whole work. I feel like my hearts been ripped out of my chest. Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met.”

She continued: You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy. There wasn't one day that went by where you didn't go out of your way to make me feel special and loved. I wish I could call you right now and hear you tell me everything is going to be okay.

Haley also wrote that she had plans to spend the rest of her life with Daniel Mickelson:

I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this but I'm going to be strong for you because I know it's what you would have wanted

She concluded her tribute by saying, “'Everything I do now is for you. I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever babe.”

Several celebrities including Zedd, Jordyn Woods, Jeremy Zucker, Tessa Brooks, Chantel Jeffries, Alissa Violet, Tana Mongeau have paid their tributes under Meredith Mickelson’s post.

The reason for Daniel Mickelson's death is yet to be released to public.

Edited by Gautham Balaji