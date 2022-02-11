5 cult classic shows to binge-watch in 2022

Cult classic shows, though difficult to define, appeal to a particularly compact fanbase rather than a vast audience. That is exactly what makes these hearty shows worth a rewatch. These series build a fanbase more loyal than ever and, in return, create a comfort zone for their beloved fans.

From Friends to Gilmore Girls, the 90s and early 2000s saw a growth in television shows making relatable and accessible content for viewers. Even though they ended a while back, these shows have lived on for decades in fans' hearts.

Disappointment, humor, heartbreak, and love have remained constant themes. However, binge-watching cult classic shows is never disappointing because fans either already know the outcome, or it just won't affect them.

The remedy for a bad day is to end it by bursting out in laughter, and these classic cult shows never fail to deliver.

Five memorable shows to binge-watch in 2022

1) How I Met Your Mother

With its fair share of twists and unexpected events, How I Met Your Mother remains a favorite (Image via OfficialHIMYM/Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar)

An architect named Ted Mosby narrates the story and events that ushered him to meet their mom to his children. Already an eventful ride, it is made even more engrossing when his friends come along the way.

Entirely driven by fate and coincidence, Ted's life flashes in front of viewers. With its fair share of twists and unexpected events, How I Met Your Mother remains a favorite. Having run over nine seasons, the series incites drama, laughter, love, and heartache.

2) The Office

Audiences found The Office utterly engaging (Image via theoffice/Instagram)

More than 15 years ago, The Office aired, representing the day-to-day work lives of a group of employees misled by their boss, Michael Scott. Covering the 9-5 lives of working individuals, the show is beneficial and revitalizing, making each character unique to their fullest extent.

Although the setting and surroundings are as basic and ordinary as they can get, the audience found it utterly engaging and accessible for a perfect laugh.

3) Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls made its debut on television more than 20 years ago, giving viewers the perfect mother-daughter relationship that nobody thought they needed. The show displays the not-so-perfect lives of single, young mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel).

The show's beauty lies in the intricate details of the girls' relationships with the people of the town. Mellow, humorous, and eccentric, Gilmore Girls is one of the comforting cult classic shows fans deserve to rewatch.

4) Friends

Friends never fails to awe its fans (Image via Netflix)

The iconic show aired for ten long years ago, and people still can't seem to get enough of it. Friends is a story of six adults daringly living their lives in Manhattan. Watch as they cruise around their complicated yet amusing lives filled with drama, love, and adventures.

People love watching Friends over and over again because no matter how many times they've watched it, it never fails to awe its fans. Compassionate romance, quick-witted humor, and long-lasting friendships made the show last forever in the hearts of fans.

5) Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A group of immature and unprofessional detectives was the last thing we expected to see. Brooklyn Nine-Nine depicts the skills of NYPD detectives as they emerge as a team in difficult situations, helping maintain peace in New York City.

The thrilling lives of the detectives become more exciting when love comes along with heartening friendships. While sitting behind desks at the precinct and working in the field, they think the perfect time to crack jokes is during weighty situations. Friends, frenemies, and enemies shape their journeys, making it double exhilarating.

