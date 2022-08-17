5 new Netflix movies releasing in September 2022

September will see Netflix release several new movies for exclusive streaming. Fans can look forward to a romantic drama, a mystery thriller, and a biopic on one of the most iconic personalities from the world of entertainment. Netflix is also offering a list of quality content in August to keep audiences hooked, proving once again why it is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world.

The fall release will see titles starring Ana de Armas, Tom Hopper, Camila Mendes and other prominent actors in addition to a Tyler Perry movie. In this article, we look at five of the most exciting Netflix movies scheduled for release in September 2022.

Love in the Villa, Blonde, A Jazzman's Blues and more - must-watch movies coming on Netflix in September 2022

1) Love in the Villa

Love in the Villa (Image via Netflix)

Date of Release: September 1, 2022

Love in the Villa is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Mark Steven Johnson. The film features The Umbrella Academy star Top Hopper alongside Kat Graham in the lead roles. The film will kick off the month of September with sparks flying as the duo spend their time on the romantic streets of Italy.

Love in the Villa tells the story of a young romantic woman named Julie, who has been expecting her boyfriend to propose soon but is dumped instead. Julie sets off on a vacation to Verona they had planned together. But by the time she reaches the villa, she finds a handsome but cynical British man already in it.

Having double-booked the villa, they are set to spend time in the romantic city together. Although they are at each other's throats at the beginning, they soon make up and spend a lovely vacation together. Will their love story get the happy ending they deserve or will it be another love story gone wrong? Tune in to Netflix on September 1, to start your month off with a healthy dose of feel-good content.

2) Ivy & Bean

Ivy & Bean (Image via Netflix)

Date of Release: September 2, 2022

Ivy & Bean is an upcoming children's comedy drama by Elissa Down, adapted from the beloved children's book series Ivy + Bean by Annie Barrows. The live action film will star Keslee Blalock as Ivy and Madison Skye Validum as Bean alongside prominent stars like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardolas and others.

A screengrab from Ivy & Bean (Image via Netflix)

The story revolves around two seven-year-old kids, Ivy and Bean, and their unlikely friendship. Ivy is quiet, intellectual and observant while Bean is the exact opposite, being playful, rambunctious and fearless. Being polar opposites, they do not intend to like each other at first. But the magic of adventure brings them together and they soon become the best of friends.

Be sure to tune into the streaming platform to kick off your first weekend of the month with this adorable title on September 2, 2022.

3) Do Revenge

Do Revenge (Image via Netflix)

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Do Revenge is a dark comedy drama directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The title is written by Robinson and Celleste Ballard, and has been inspired from Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train and will star Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the lead roles.

Do Revenge is a high school vengeance story against non-consensual sharing of intimate photographs and bullying. Drea is the popular girl of Rosehil, who has "spent 17 years meticulously curating the perfect life". But when her boyfriend shares a topless photo of her with the whole school, she is devastated. Eleanor is a new transfer who is upset because her old bully has spread a rumor of Eleanor forcing herself on her.

The two girls form an unlikely bond and decide to get revenge on each other's enemies. Do Revenge is set to release on September 16, 2022.

4) A Jazzman's Blues

First look of Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues (Image via Netflix)

Date of Release: September 23, 2022

A Jazzman's Blues is an upcoming drama written and directed by Tyler Perry. The screenplay was Perry's very first work, while he was homeless, hungry and struggling to make it back in 1996. The film will star Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer in the lead roles.

Set between the years 1937 and 1987 in South Mississippi, the story starts with an investigation of an unsolved murder which gradually uncovers deceit, a forbidden love and long-held secrets. Leanne is a young black woman under the thumb of her abusive grandfather, who falls in love with the kind-hearted Bayou. But when Bayou leaves to serve in the war, she is married off.

A Jazzman's Blues explores their love story and uncovers secrets that have been in the dark for over 40 years. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will subsequently be available for streaming on Netflix on September 23, 2022.

5) Blonde

Blonde (Image via Netflix)

Date of Release: September 28, 2022

Blonde is one of the most highly anticipated titles coming this year. The film is a fictionalized biographical psychological drama on the life and death of Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe. Adapted from the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is directed by Andrew Dominik. Blonde will star the beautiful Ana de Armas as the titular character, Marilyn Monroe.

Blonde sets a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe's life. Born in Los Angeles as Norma Jeane Mortenson, she was an orphan who worked her way up to become one of the most iconic personalities of the 50s and 60s. The film will have Monroe's internalized gaze and narrate her own take on her life.

Blonde has kept fans and critics waiting with bated breath, becoming one of the most exciting titles to release in 2022. Be sure to check it out on Netflix on September 28, 2022.

Edited by Somava