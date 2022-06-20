5 Ana de Armas Movies to watch ahead of Blonde 

Ana de Armas has become a familiar face since her debut in American movies in 2015.

The Spanish-Cuban actor, de Armas, started her acting career with a leading role in Una roda de Francia in 2006. She later moved to Madrid at the age of 18, before landing in Los Angeles in 2014.

Since then, she has played various roles in over 15 films and has become a known personality on the American film circuit.

Ana de Armas is set to play the character of renowned actress Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde. Let's look at some of the best films she has acted in before you go watch Blonde.

Top Ana de Armas Movies to watch before Blonde

1) Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (Image via Warner Bros)

Sequel to the 1982 film Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049 was one of the most celebrated movies of 2017 with multiple Academy Award nominations. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas.

de Armas plays the role of Joi, the virtually projected girlfriend of K, a replicant blade runner.

Set in 2049, as the name suggests, replicants are bioengineered robots, and blade runners are officers commissioned to take out rogue replicants. Blade Runner 2049 is an amazing piece of art with its brilliant cinematography and supporting sound scores.

Ana de Armas plays one of her most recognised roles as K's projected girlfriend, with whom he develops an intimate relationship.

2) No Time to Die

No Time to Die, 2021 (Image via Universal)

No Time to Die is the latest film from the Bond franchise that was released in 2021. It is the final film that stars Daniel Craig as the MI6 Agent 007 - James Bond. Ana de Armas plays the role of CIA agent Paloma, who assists Bond in his mission.

A still from No Time to Die (Image via Universal)

The movie follows a retired Bond enjoying his time in Jamaica before being approached by his CIA friend Felix Leiter to help with an extraction. As he delves further into the case, he uncovers the truth of Project Heracles as well as a much more sinister ploy at play.

No Time to Die is an action-packed movie with all the necessary Bond film tropes.

Ana de Armas plays an explosive role as an ally to Bond in his mission to extract Obruchev from SPECTRE - the global criminal and terrorism organisation.

3) Knives Out

Knives Out, 2019 (Image via Lionsgate)

Knives Out is a 2019 American mystery thriller revolving around the death of a wealthy author on his 85th birthday. The movie has a star studded cast with the likes of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas among others.

After Harlan Thrombey is found with a slit throat the morning after his 85th birthday, Benoit Blanc is anonymously hired to investigate the death. As Blanc investigates, he steps into the lives of a estranged family filled with internal conflicts.

Ana de Armas plays the role of the nurse to Harlan Thrombey, and thinks she is the reason behind Thrombey's death after she mixed up his medications.

4) Deep Water

Deep Water, 2022 (Image via Hulu)

Ana de Armes plays the role of Melinda Van Allen, wife to Ben Affleck's Vic Van Allen, in the 2022 psychological thriller, Deep Water. The movie revolves around the marriage and relationship of the Van Allen family, and how it affects the people around them.

Vic and Melinda are in a loveless marriage, but have not opted for divorce because of their daughter Trixie. However, they have an arrangement where Melinda can have as many lovers as she wants, which gradually makes her husband jealous.

As they meet new people and Melinda openly flaunts their open relationship among friends, Vic's jealousy grows to the extent where he kills her lovers.

Deep Water is a titillating tale of love, jealousy, authority and murder. Ana de Armas' role as the promiscuous wife is delivered powerfully and is a redeeming character in the film.

5) War Dogs

War Dogs, 2016 (Image via Warner Bros)

War Dogs is a 2016 dark humor crime film about two arms dealers, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli. The two become international arms dealers for Efraim's company AEY Inc. and desperately try to deliver on an Iraqi arms deal. They then bag a US military contract of $300 million, their largest ever contract.

War Dogs stars Miles Teller, Jonah Hill, Ana de Armas and Bradley Cooper.

The film revolves around the duo as they try to deliver a contract for the Afghani forces which is way over their heads. They deal with shady people and are immersed in unethical practices to fulfill their deal, but are ultimately arrested by the FBI.

Ana de Armas plays the character of Iz, wife to David Packouz and a would-be mother. Despite both Iz and David protesting the war in Iraq, David lies to her and continues with his arms dealing job, before she leaves him to go live with her mother. de Armas delivers a memorable role even though she learned the lines phonetically.

These were some of the best movies starring Ana de Armas. Definitely check them out as you wait to see her as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde.

Blonde is currently set to release on Netflix on September 23, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far