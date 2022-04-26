How did Marilyn Monroe die? Cause of death explored ahead of The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes premiere

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is ready for a premiere on Netflix on April 27, 2022. The intimate documentary by filmmaker Emma Cooper will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the Hollywood star's death, which has already been the subject of many conspiracy theories.

Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her locked bedroom in Brentwood on August 5, 1962.

Her death resulted from an overdose, which forensics claimed to be an intentional overdose. The actress had a troubled childhood and adulthood, despite her ever-growing fame.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes will premiere on Netflix on April 27, 2022.

How did Marilyn Monroe die?

On the morning of August 5, 1962, Monroe's housekeeper Eunice Murray summoned her psychiatrist Ralph Greenson after she got no response from the actress. When the two of them broke open the door, they found the lifeless body of Marilyn Monroe beside an empty bottle of sleeping pills.

The actress was only 36 and died from what looked like a barbiturate overdose. A later forensic report revealed that Monroe had taken a lot more than the lethal dosage of the drug, indicating that it was improbable that it was an accident.

Following her death, numerous conspiracy theories were raised, especially around her death. People claimed that her death was not a suicide and President Kennedy was behind it. Though most of it was baseless, many rumors arose due to Marilyn's association with President Kennedy, perhaps in a romantic way.

Before her time in Hollywood, Marilyn had a troubled life with her foster parents. Even under the spotlight, she struggled with drug addiction, failed marriages, and domestic abuse. The upcoming documentary will take a look at her early years as well.

Despite forensics indicating exceptionally high amounts of chloral hydrate in her blood, indicating a severe overdose, her death was classified as "probable suicide." The police report also stated that her death could have been accidental.

The rumors surrounding her death began after some of her close friends and associates claimed that Marilyn was not depressed. One of her friends said:

"She wasn’t the least bit depressed...She was talking about going to Mexico."

In 1982, the investigation of Monroe's death was reopened. After going through all the bits of evidence in a fresh approach, the authorities declared her death to be "accidental." To this day, this stands.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes will air on Netflix on April 27, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST.

