How much was Andy Warhol worth? Iconic painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch more than $200 million at auction 

American artist Andy Warhol's famous Marilyn Monroe silkscreen will be auctioned by British auction house Christie's in their New York sales week, carrying an approximate of $200 million price tag. The event is scheduled to take place in May 2022.

According to Christie's, if Warhol's 1964 work, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn sells for that price, it will be the most expensive painting of the 20th century to sell at an auction.

The 1964 painting of Monroe's face depicts the icon's yellow hair, a pink face, and light blue eyeshadow, one of five paintings created by Warhol of Monroe.

As per media outlet Bloomberg, Alex Rotter, the chairman of 20th and 21st century art at Christie’s said:

“This is one of the most iconic paintings of our time. It’s always been a coveted painting, and it’s always been an icon.”

A consignment of the artwork is being handled by the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation in Zurich. During the 1980s, Thomas was one of the most influential dealers/collectors, selling modern and Impressionist art to billionaires like Gianni Agnelli and Ronald Lauder.

At 43, when he died of what was thought to be AIDS-related complications in 1993, his sister Doris took over the gallery and ran it until she died last year.

Proceeds from the sale will go entirely to the foundation, which provides health and education programs to children.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the popular artist and filmmaker's net worth is estimated to be $220 million.

Warhol was born on August 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to working-class Austrian-Hungarian immigrants Ondrej and Julia. His father died in an accident when he was 13 years old.

During his teens, Andy Warhol attended Schenley High School and then attended Carnegie Institute of Technology to study commercial art. During his time there, he was a member of the Modern Dance Club and the Beaux Arts Society, and he was art director of the student art magazine Cano. He graduated with his BFA in pictorial design in 1949.

After graduating from college, Warhol began his career in magazine illustration and advertising in New York City. Warhol designed shoes for Glamour magazine in his first commission.

In 1950s, he worked as a designer for shoe manufacturer Israel Miller, where he developed the blotted line technique. He had his first solo show at Hugo Gallery in 1952, and his first group show at the Museum of Modern Art in 1956.

Andy Warhol founded his New York studio, The Factory, in the 60s after he established himself as a leading innovator in the art world. At this gathering, he brought together writers, artists, bohemians, musicians, intellectuals, drag queens, and more.

Additionally, he helped establish the careers of actors like Joe Dallesandro, Candy Darling, Edie Sedgwick, Jackie Curtis, Ultra Violet, and Viva. Many of these performers and Factory collaborators appeared in Warhol's films, including Eat, Harlot, Horse, Beauty No. 1, Chelsea Girls, and Tub Girls.

In 1971, Warhol had a retrospective exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art. He then painted an iconic portrait of Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong and published his book, The Philosophy of Andy Warhol, two years later.

In general, Warhol became less productive during this period and spent most of his time searching wealthy patrons to create commission portraits for. He founded the New York Academy of Art with his friend Stuart Pivar in 1979.

As a result of Andy Warhol's connections to young artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Salle, and Julian Schnabel, he again became a successful artist in the 1980s. His final career show was held in Milan, Italy in 1987 at Palazzo delle Stelline.

In 1987, Andy Warhol passed away at the age of 58 following a gallbladder operation.

