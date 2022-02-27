Is Burna Boy okay? Nigerian singer suffers 'bad' car accident in Lagos

Burna Boy was recently the victim of an accident in Lagos’ Lekki area with his Ferrari. The rapper spoke about the incident on February 26.

The Nigerian singer confirmed on his Instagram page that he had been in an accident, adding that except for a minor injury, he is fine now. However, he said that everyone present on the scene was busy taking out their phones and recording everything instead of coming forward to help him.

Despite the actions of the public around him, he was not angry and mentioned that it happened since they were excited to see him.

The incident happened in Lagos after the artist had expressed how much he missed one of his brothers who passed away a few years ago.

Current condition of Burna Boy

Also known as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, he confirmed his accident with an Instagram story on February 27. Although detailed information about the incident remains unknown, the 30-year-old said that even though his leg hurts a little, he is fine. He continued:

“It is funny how everyone came out with their phones recording me instead of helping out (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol) but I love you all. Gambo got me.”

He also shared a video on his Instagram story showing off his face which confirmed that he was not severely injured.

Nigerian lady slams Burna Boy

Following the incident with Ogulu, a Nigerian lady has claimed that the Nigerian star reportedly bashed her boyfriend’s car and acted like he did nothing wrong.

Narrating the incident, she said that the songwriter wanted to overtake her boyfriend’s car but crashed it while doing so. She said that Ogulu claimed that her boyfriend was wrong for reversing while his convoy was behind.

Burna Boy was accused by a Nigerian lady for crashing her boyfriend's car (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

She mentioned that Ogulu threatened to seize the car and was acting bossy while using his star power to dominate her man.

Ogulu recently gained recognition as the first African artist to hit 200 million streams on the music streaming platform, Boomplay. He even announced the news through social media on February 14 and was presented with a plaque in Lagos for this achievement.

