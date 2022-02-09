Fans speculate BIGBANG T.O.P’s Instagram story is a dig YG Entertainment

On February 7, BIGBANG’s T.O.P posted stories on his Instagram account with the words “I’m so happy.” The stories, published without any context, have left many fans to believe that the iconic K-pop boy group member took a dig at his previous agency, YG Entertainment, and celebrated that he is now free from all the restrictions.

BIGBANG T.O.P’s latest Instagram story goes under scrutiny as fans try to figure out what it means

Hours after YG Entertainment announced the comeback of the Kings of K-Pop, BIGBANG, and member T.O.P’s departure, the latter posted a no-context Instagram story that has led to various speculations. The member’s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired recently, and he chose not to renew his contract.

T.O.P's Instagram story (Image via @vibetheflow/Twitter)

T.O.P will continue as a member of BIGBANG and has even participated in the group’s upcoming release, which comes after four years of hiatus. The member posted two stories, one with only the word “Happy” and another, a portrait of him with the phrase “I’m so happy.” Without context, netizens were quick to speculate that the vague message was a dig at YG Entertainment and him being free.

Fans, especially international VIPs (BIGBANG’s fandom), shared things such as “Tabi (T.O.P-ie) is free”, believing that the idol is free of the agency’s limitations that backed him down and curtailed his rights. One of which was giving back to the people to hurt him with malicious content online.

👱🏻‍♀️ @jsuhcoffeee Juwon Park @juwonreports



me: BIGBANG IS BACK!

my Korean friend: Half of them are in prison, no?



Yonhap: "BIGBANG makes a comeback after difficult times"

K-Internet: WHAT difficult times? Male idols get off the hook so easily the reception of #bigbang 's comeback is so different btw intl vs korean fansme: BIGBANG IS BACK!my Korean friend: Half of them are in prison, no?Yonhap: "BIGBANG makes a comeback after difficult times"K-Internet: WHAT difficult times? Male idols get off the hook so easily the reception of #bigbang's comeback is so different btw intl vs korean fansme: BIGBANG IS BACK!my Korean friend: Half of them are in prison, no?Yonhap: "BIGBANG makes a comeback after difficult times"K-Internet: WHAT difficult times? Male idols get off the hook so easily Korea don’t deserve Bigbang at all. TOP was absolutely right, they shouldn’t do a comeback in korea. twitter.com/juwonreports/s… Korea don’t deserve Bigbang at all. TOP was absolutely right, they shouldn’t do a comeback in korea. twitter.com/juwonreports/s…

The multi-talented idol became a punching bag for fans in 2017 when he was charged for illegal marijuana usage. T.O.P’s past livestream started doing the rounds after the group’s comeback announcement in which the idol said he didn’t want to “do a comeback in Korea.”

As per Koreaboo, the idol in his February 2020 Instagram live, said,

“I won’t do a comeback in Korea. I don’t want to make a comeback at all. If I do, more articles will be made, but they won’t let me say anything. My friends all kick me (to not say anything. I’ve been making my own music. People are awful. Let’s love. Peace.”

T.O.P was involved in one of the group's biggest scandals when he was charged with marijuana usage and drug overdose in mid-2017. His relationship with YG Entertainment's trainee, Han Seo-hee, was also revealed along with his mental health issues, for which he took medicines and from which he eventually overdosed and was hospitalized.

While the issues are past T.O.P, in a way, the idol's decision to leave YG Entertainment is hailed by multiple fans. Meanwhile, BIGBANG will be releasing new music in Spring this year as four members.

