Fact Check: Was Amber Heard in Blade Runner 2049? Billboard claim debunked 

As the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial continued on Monday, entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold took to the stand. She claimed that Heard’s career in Hollywood took a massive blow following the claims that she faked domestic violence allegations against her ex-husband Depp. Arnold also compared her career trajectory to other rising stars in Hollywood, which left netizens furious.

Amber Heard’s team called in expert Kathryn Arnold in the final week of the trial. She claimed that Hollywood liked her work in films, but “they can’t work with her right now.” Arnold was testifying to damages in terms of finances and compared Amber Heard’s earnings to other “comparable” actors like Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Chris Pine, and Ana de Armas.

As Arnold continued to speak about Heard’s potential rise in Hollywood, she mentioned that the Aquaman actress also appeared in Blade Runner 2049. This led to her being brutally attacked by Depp’s attorney Wayne Dennison during her cross-examination.

Johnny Depp’s attorney grills Kathryn Arnold for not knowing about Amber Heard’s films

Wayne Dennison went on to quiz her about the actors mentioned above, and it came to notice that she did not know Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Patrick Wilson. She was also unaware of Heard’s role in Blade Runner 2049, which was just one shot where the actress was placed on a billboard.

During Dennison’s cross-examination, he asked Arnold-

“did you watch Blade Runner 2049?”

She said she did, to which the lawyer asked:

“Do you know what she did in the movie?”

Arnold said:

“It was years ago, I don’t remember exactly what role she played but she was in that movie and from that her agency should have leveraged that to get her more movies.”

Dennison went on to add:

“You have no knowledge that her principal role in that movie is a gigantic naked billboard?”

Arnold responded by saying that she did not remember the movie well enough to know about her specific role.

As stated by Dennison, Heard had a very minute role in the sci-fi film. The action movie cast included Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, and Dave Bautista, among others. The movie went on to win an Academy Award for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects in 2018. It also received a BAFTA Award as well.

This is not the first time Heard’s attorneys have mentioned Ana de Armas. The latter’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft compared Heard to the Cuban actress, which enraged netizens. Internet users found it outrageous that Herad was being compared to the successful actress. The latter acted in blockbuster films, including No Time To Die, Deep Water, and Knives Out.

