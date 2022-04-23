Selling Sunset Season 5: What was Ben Affleck's pick up line for Emma Hernan?

Selling Sunset has returned with a brand new season on Netflix. In one of the episodes, the dramatic real estate show revealed that Hollywood actor Ben Affleck reached out to Emma Hernan through a dating app.

Episode 5 of Selling Sunset Season 5 showed Hernan and Chrishell Stause talking about the former’s dating life. During the conversation, Hernan revealed that she and The Batman star matched on a dating app called Raya.

Hernan further told Stause the pick-up line that Afleck allegedly used. She said:

“We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause’s conversation on Selling Sunset

While talking about matching with Ben Affleck via the Raya app, Emma Hernan said that the interaction with him happened before he started dating Jennifer Lopez.

Chrishell Stause quipped:

"You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt.”

Hernan claimed:

“Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened.”

Hernan confessed that Affleck had asked her out for coffee a few times, but she refused the offer. The episode further showed her showing the chats to Stause, who was pretty excited to find out more about them.

While reading the chats, Stause said:

“So he asked you out. You were very sweet and cute. But you said no. Ok, well, I think it’s actually very lovely, nice, sweet, and cute. That’s not the man for you. So let’s keep looking.”

The Ben Affleck segment happened in Selling Sunset Season 5 Episode 5. The episode was titled Do You Think We’re Friends?

The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Emma shares a new love with Chrishell. Christine breaks down her event, Amanda reveals an empowering space, and Davina clashes with a client.”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s representative denied the actor being on Raya

After Emma Hernan’s revelation on Selling Sunset, a representative for Ben Affleck denied the actor being on the dating app.

The representative told PEOPLE:

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

Earlier, Affleck was rumored to be a member of Raya after a woman claimed that he sent her a video after they matched on the app. In 2019, the actor took a dig at such rumors by asking the dating app on social media to contribute money to a good cause.

He wrote on Instagram:

“HA, you got me. I'm dating.”

In the same post, he tagged the dating app and urged them to support Midnight Mission, a non-profit organization that works towards helping homeless people.

Meanwhile, Affleck got engaged to pop star Jennifer Lopez earlier this month. The couple was once engaged before, but things didn’t work out between them. He then married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and later divorced her in 2018.

