What time will Selling Sunset Season 5 air on Netflix? Release date, cast and more details about reality TV series

After an extravagant Season 4, Selling Sunset is set to return to Netflix with an even more exciting Season 5. Featuring a few old faces and some new ones, the season promises to give viewers more drama and further insights into the world of luxurious real estate listings.

Netflix confirmed in March 2021 that the hit series would be renewed for a fourth and a fifth season. The last episode of Season 4 aired on November 24, 2021.

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads,

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

All about Selling Sunset Season 5

Selling Sunset Season 5 will start streaming this Friday, April 22, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. The trailer revealed quite a lot about what we can expect from the new season. From Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's romance to a sun-splashed group trip to Greece, Season 5 will have it all.

The budding romance between agency co-founder, Jason Oppenheim, and realtor, Chrishell Stause, will be one of the main points of focus this season. Their love story will shock other realtors, who will immediately start speculating whether the duo will get married in the near future. Although the couple broke up in December 2021 due to their differing opinions on having children, they still share an intense chemistry on-screen.

The new series will return with familiar faces, namely Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz. Two new estate agents will also join the cast - Mexican-American agent and former Telenovela star, Vanessa Villela, and entrepreneur, Emma Hernan.

Season 5 will also feature British-Nigerian luxury realtor, Chelsea Lazkani, who became acquainted with her new boss, Jason Oppenheim, through her husband, Jeff Lazkani.

About Selling Sunset

The show features female realtors from The Oppenheim Group, a premier agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip, who sell luxurious listings while dealing with their personal and professional lives.

Twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim founded the Oppenheim Group, but Brett left the agency in 2020 to start a new firm. Jason is now in charge of the office and oversees the realtors.

