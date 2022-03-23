Who is Chelsea Lazkani? Selling Sunset season 5 new joinee met Jason Oppenheim through her husband

The wait is over. Season 5 of Selling Sunset is all set to stream on April 22, 2022, on Netflix. The show returns with the same gang as last season with one newcomer, Chelsea Lazkani.

The British-Nigerian luxury realtor will join the high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles, Oppenheim Group, and navigate her personal and professional life like the rest of the cast members.

All about new cast member Chelsea Lazkani on Selling Sunset season 5

Chelsea Lazkani, the new member of Selling Sunset, is excited for the new chapter of her life, which will stream on Netflix.

The talented Lazkani has multiple degrees. In 2013, the realtor graduated from England’s University of Buckingham with a degree in business and economics. Two years later, she received a degree from the University of Dundee in Scotland in International Oil and Gas Management.

The reality TV star started working in the corporate world before joining the real-estate world. Lazkani worked as a solar analyst and business strategist with companies dealing with oil and gas.

The mom of two kids then found her true calling in the real estate industry, got her real estate license, and started working as a real estate agent with Los Angeles Rodeo Realty Inc., the former employer of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg, in 2017 before moving into her Oppenheim Group role.

The reality star, who loves luxury vacations, got married to the “most handsome person” she knew, her husband Jeff Lazkani, on August 12, 2017. The couple welcomed their son Maddox Ali Lavon in January 2019 and daughter Melia Man in November 2020.

After raising her kids with her husband, the LA realtor was ready to spring back into action in the real estate world and decided to join the West Hollywood-based realty group. Speaking about her comeback, she told People,

“I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity. But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

In fact, she was acquainted with her new boss Jason Oppenheim through her husband, which further helped her take the plunge.

With Selling Sunset season 5, she hopes “to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate.” The show streams on April 22, 2022 on Netflix.

