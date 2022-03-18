What is Josh Flagg's net worth? Fortune explored as 'Million Dollar Listing' star buys $9 million house

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg has added one more property. The real estate agent recently bought a $9.2 million 1926 Italian mansion on North Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills.

The 7,100 square foot villa has eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, chauffeur’s quarters, and a three-car garage once belonged to interior designer Barbara Lockhart and her late husband, Herman Blackman.

Josh Flagg's net worth explored

The net worth of the celebrity broker, Josh Flagg, is estimated to be $35 million. Born on 20 August 1985 in Los Angeles, Flagg started selling properties on the Sunset Strip and in Beverly Hills at 18. He used to sell properties under the guidance of a local real estate agent, Bruce Nelson.

Soon after, he established himself as one of California's best luxury real estate agents. Over the past decade, he has completed more than two billion dollars in residential real estate sales in his career with two record-selling achievements.

The first was the sale of Betsy Bloomingdale's Holmby Hills estate. The style icon and Los Angeles socialite mansion sold for a whopping $40,000,000.

His second accomplishment was the sale of “two highest-priced pieces of land in the 500 block of Beverly Hills history,” according to his website.

The Bravo star has also “sold several architectural homes of masters such as John Woolf, Hal Levitt and Ed Fickett.” He has even helped sell and buy properties for well-known celebrities, including Merv Griffin, Dorothy Chandler, Steve Aoki, Adam Levine, Tom Ford, and Shonda Rhimes.

Taking things ahead, Flagg started his real estate firm, John Flagg Estates, in 2009, in collaboration with Keller Williams. He later started working with Rodeo Realty.

In addition to being a real estate agent and a TV celebrity, Flagg is also a writer. He published his first book in 2009, A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me and his second book in 2011, Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream. This autobiography chronicles Flagg's successful journey.

He has even launched a hit app, Star Maps, allowing users to locate celebrity properties through GPS.

For his work, the star agent has been named in the Forbes “30 under 30” list of the most influential people in their industry and was honored by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter as one of the best real estate agents.

Edited by Srijan Sen