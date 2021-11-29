When is 'Selling Sunset' coming back? 5 things to know about Netflix reality series 

Netflix's hit lockdown series Selling Sunset kept viewers glued to their screens with its engaging cast and glamorous mansions. The show has managed to stay successful four seasons later.

Season 4 of the series premiered on November 24, and Season 5 will be released shortly after the fourth segment ends.

There's a lot of development in the upcoming season and fans can't wait any longer. Read on to find out all you need to know about the much-awaited season of Selling Sunset.

Netflix @netflix Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons!



Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses? Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons! Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses? https://t.co/MGDgvs6cYK

When will Selling Sunset Season 5 be released?

Unfortunately, the release date for Selling Sunset Season 5 hasn't been announced as of yet, but the season has been filmed alongside Season 4, which confirms it won't be aired too far behind it.

5 things to know about Selling Sunset's upcoming season

1) Season 5 is already filming

Seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix's unscripted series were filmed concurrently, the same pattern was followed for Seasons 4 and 5.

The stars of the show have been posting little sneak peaks about the upcoming season. A spoiler being the introduction of new cast member Emma Herman.

2) Cast members of Selling Sunset Season 5

Season 5 will include stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Newcomer Emma Hernan will be introduced in the upcoming season. Vanessa Villela's presence in Season 5 hasn't been confirmed.

3) Chrishell and Jason will be seen as a couple

As the new couple have recently gone official, they will be seen together in Season 5. Chrishell's best friend Mary Fitzgerald revealed:

"Well, you’re definitely going to see a relationship divide, that you wouldn’t expect and things that have happened where it’s just shocking."

She added:

"Without giving away too much, it’s hard to, it’s hard to say— to explain it. But it’s gonna be pretty shocking to see some of the things that have happened. I think Jason and Chrishell came out with their relationship in between seasons four and five. So, you won’t see that on season four, but you will in season five."

4) Lavish crew holidays

In the upcoming season, the Selling Sunset cast will be seen going on luxurious vacations to Greece and Italy.

5) Christine Quinn shades the rest of her co-stars

All social media snippets of the upcoming season excluded Christine Quinn, which made fans wonder if she isn't a part of Season 5.

However, Christine cleared the rumors by being dismissive of her co-stars.

Christine Quinn @XtineQuinn Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. https://t.co/MYv17l4SEY

The 32-year-old reality television star took to Twitter to express:

“I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me.”

Selling Sunset is available for streaming on Netflix.

