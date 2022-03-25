Selling Sunset season 5 cast list: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and others will return to Netflix series

Netflix’s binge-worthy real-estate drama, Selling Sunset, is returning with its season 4 star cast. The show, which was released in November 2021, is set to air its all-new season 5 episodes on April 22. The upcoming season is assumed to focus more on the personal lives of the realtors.

Fans will also get to see the romantic tale of realtor Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim founder Jason, followed by their breakup. Chelsea Lazkan will also be making the newest addition to the realtor drama.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

Who is returning from season 4 of Selling Sunset?

With two new entries and a dramatic end to last season, the characters who will return on April 22 include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Mousa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela.

Oppenheim founders Jason and Brett Oppenheim will be appearing in the upcoming season.

Maya Vander, who was expected to exit the new season due to her move to Miami, will return in the new season. In an interview with People, she stated,

“My business in Miami is really good and I want to focus on that… realistically speaking, I’m probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family, and my business here, if we get renewed for another season.”

The highly anticipated appearance of Christine Quinn will also continue to be a part of the ten-episode series. In season 4, she had a big beef with co-worker Emma, who was engaged to the same guy that Christine was once hitched to. The heated confrontation was the ultimate showdown last season where every co-worker assumed that Quinn was lying.

The disbelief of everyone left Quinn highly disappointed which hinted that she might walk out of the show completely. However, the cliffhanger will be addressed in the upcoming season.

Rumors of her not being in season 5 received more heat when she was not spotted in many pictures with the other female realtors of the show. She addressed the speculation on her social media, saying,

“I’m soooo tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of Season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset. The girls leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Y’all going to see me.”

The show's executive producer is Adam DiVello and Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate will be producing it.

Edited by Sabika