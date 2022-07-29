5 lesser-known facts about Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas, now in the limelight for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's upcoming release Blonde, has not only been a familiar face in Hollywood for a while, but is also known for her recent choice of films. Ryan Gosling starrer Blade Runner 2049, and Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out are among her most popular works.

Ever since Blonde's trailer was out, the film has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year owing to its unique style of filming, dramatic storytelling approach it takes, and Ana, of course. Before you get to see her in Blonde, read some lesser-known facts about the Spanish actress.

Five things you didn't know about the Blonde star Ana De Armas

1) She got through her first two films without knowing to speak English

Ana De Armas' still from No Time To Die (Image via Indie Wire)

When Ana De Armas moved to Los Angeles, she didn't know English. She finished her 2015 and 2016 films - Knock Knock and Exposed - without even knowing the language.

To be able to speak her lines while acting, the actress memorized the phonetics to come across as an English speaker. Born in Cuba, Ana is of Spanish descent. Although Ana now speaks English, she did not speak it as a child, which explains why she struggled with the language when she moved to Hollywood.

2) Ana's natural hair color isn't blonde

Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe (Image via IMDb)

Ana De Armas, in the past, has sported platinum blonde hair, depending upon the needs of her character. As the actress plays Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Ana is required to sport blond hair.

scar. @onlydearmas ana de armas understood the assignment ana de armas understood the assignment https://t.co/ynBOgDCSq2

Biopics in general require great dedication from actors because stars in character-oriented films can make or break the narrative. Ana did an excellent job of pulling off the blonde look, so it's no surprise that the work she put into the character is getting so much attention.

3) She has appeared on covers of widely read publications

While this is not unusual for those into acting, Ana has been featured on some of the most prestigious magazine covers, including Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Ana De Armas on a magazine cover (Image via Fashionotography)

Ana was featured in Porter magazine just before the premiere of No Time To Die, the final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig. Then, just before The Gray Man's release, there was an article in Elle Magazine.

4) She was briefly married to a Spanish actor

Ana De Armas with Marc Clotet (Image via Nicki Swift)

Before famously dating Ben Affleck, Ana was married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet. Marc Clotet is known for his role in the soap opera El cor de la ciutat and the teen drama Física o Química.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and remained married for two years before they separated in 2013. Post that, Ana's personal life came into the limelight when she began dating her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck. However, they broke up at the beginning of 2021.

5) She went to National School Of Theater In Cuba

Ana De Armas (Image via Vogue)

While most actors start young and stay in the industry rather than receive any professional training, Ana decided to fine-tune her acting skills by going to the National School of Theatre in Cuba. She says that attending the school was one of the most valuable experiences of her life.

It was only after she graduated that she moved to the States to make it big in the movies. Before that, the actress had been born and raised in Cuba.

Blonde releases on September 23, 2022 on Netflix.

