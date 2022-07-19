Top 5 Ryan Gosling movies to watch before The Gray Man

Netflix is ready to release their latest action thriller, Ryan Gosling starrer The Gray Man, which will be dropping on the OTT platform on July 22, 2022.

The trailers have teased explosive action sequences and the multi-starrer now has everyone waiting in anticipation. This will also be Netflix's most expensive production till date, and boasts a $200 million budget.

Directed by Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War directors - The Russo Brothers - The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles and ensures a promising two-hour long thrilling ride in the life of a legendary mercenary on the run.

The film will also star prominent actors like Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Indian superstar Dhanush.

When CIA's legendary asset, the mercenary Court Gentry (codenamed Sierra Six) accidentally uncovers some dark secrets of the organization, a global manhunt led by his former colleague, Llyod Hansen is set in motion. With nobody aware of Court Gentry's true identity, the film follows the mercenary as he evades CIA agents to protect himself from the imminent danger he is in.

Ryan Gosling plays the character of Court Gentry with Chris Evans' Llyod Hansen on his heels. The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix for streaming on July 22, 2022.

Ahead of the release, check out some other films starring Ryan Gosling that you can watch as you wait for The Gray Man.

Disclaimer: The list contains minor spoilers about the films mentioned.

Top Ryan Gosling starrers you should consider watching before The Gray Man releases on July 22, 2022

1) La La Land

La La Land is a 2016 romantic comedy musical film by Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer received positive critical acclaim and accolades on account of its direction, screenplay, choreography, musical score, set designs as well as performances by the lead actors. La La Land grossed over $400 million globally against a budget of only $30 million.

The film tells the story of Mia and Seb. When their paths cross, there is an undeniable chemistry between them, leading to an inevitable romance. The two acknowledge and encourage each other's passion, helping them grow and become what they truly desire.

Ultimately, they find their own happy endings, despite not being together.

2) The Notebook

The Notebook is a 2004 romantic drama starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Based on the well-loved eponymous novel by Nicholas Sparks, the film was a box office success with over $100 million in revenues. It also received multiple nominations for awards.

The Notebook tells the iconic story of a couple separated by fate but connected through the love they harbor for each other.

Swinging between timelines, the film delves into the past where Noah meets Allie on a summer evening in the 1940s, at a carnival in Seabrook Island. The two fall in love, but Allie's parents don't support their relationship due to their class differences, and they are forced to break up.

Noah writes relentlessly to Allie but his letters go unanswered. He eventually enlists to fight in World War II. Over the next few years, Allie gets engaged to a rich lawyer and Noah returns to his hometown and rebuilds the house he had promised Allie. When news gets out, Allie returns to Noah, and the two consummate their love.

Shifting to the current timeline, Allie is seen suffering from dementia as Noah reads to her their story from her notebook. In the end, the two die peacefully in their sleep while embracing each other. The Notebook has gained cult status with its story being one of the most iconic romances of recent times.

3) Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 is a sequel to the 1982 sci-fi cult classic Blade Runner. Starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role alongside Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Sylvia Hoeks and others, Blade Runner 2049, like its predecessor, maintains the neo-noire cyberpunk genre and is celebrated as one of the best movies of 2017.

Set in 2049, the film follows replicant blade runner K as he stumbles upon proof that replicants can reproduce. Tasked with taking care of it by killing the replicant child, the film follows K as he realises the truth about the child and fights to save Deckard and the replicant child, Stelline, from falling into the hands of the Wallace corporation.

4) Drive

Drive is a 2018 action drama adapted from the 2005 novel by James Sallis of the same name. Directed by Nicholas Refn, the film stars Ryan Gosling as the protagonist who is a Hollywood stunt driver by day and a getaway driver by night. The film was commercially successful and received critical acclaim.

The story revolves around an unnamed driver who volunteers to work as a getaway driver for a robbery, so he can save his neighbor and her child. However, the robbery gets botched up and he is hunted by multiple gangsters for the money. The driver takes care of the dangers that his neighbor and her child are in, before driving away into the night.

5) The Nice Guys

The Nice Guys is a 2016 neo-noir action comedy by Shane Black, and stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in the lead roles.

The film follows private detective, Holland March, as he is hired to investigate the death of adult star Misty Mountains. He eventually teams up with enforcer Jackson Healy to find Amelia, Misty's associate. They stumble upon a much darker ploy involving cartels, high officials from the Justice Department and an experimental film that uncovers the truth.

These are some of the best movies starring Ryan Gosling.

Don't forget to stream The Gray Man, releasing on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

