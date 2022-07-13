5 movies like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man

Netflix is set to release their latest action thriller title, The Gray Man, soon, and it has everyone waiting in anticipation. The multistarrrer promises a thrilling two-hour ride and has already gained momentum with the few clips that it has released.

The Gray Man is directed by the Russo brothers and stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in lead roles alongside prominent actors like Ana de Armas, Indian superstar Dhanush, Rege-Jean Page, and others. With a production budget of $200 million, it is Netflix's most expensive project till date.

The Gray Man follows the story of CIA's most skilled asset, Court Gentry (codenamed Sierra Six), whose identity is unknown to everybody. When he accidentally uncovers the darkest secrets of the organization, it triggers a global manhunt for the agent led by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen.

The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix on July 22, 2022. Until then, here are some similar movies to keep you hooked.

From Body of Lies to The Man from Toronto: Movies to keep you busy before Netflix's The Gray Man drops

1) The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

A 2015 spy action flick by Guy Ritchie, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. should be right up your alley if The Gray Man has gotten your attention. Starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer in lead roles alongside Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant, the film was released in August 2015 by Warner Bros after multiple script rewrites.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is set in the Cold War and tells the story of a CIA agent and a KGB agent coming together to stop a ploy that potentially endangers the whole world. Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin team up to prevent a Nazi sympathizer from getting their hands on nuclear armaments.

They fight Victoria Vinciguerra to destroy the nuclear weapon and obtain information for their respective countries. However, they end up as allies by the end of the movie, working for an international organization dedicated to preserving world peace.

2) Extraction

A 2020 Netflix original, Extraction is an action thriller with the screenplay done by none other than one of the directors of The Gray Man, Joe Russo. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake, a former special air force personnel-turned-mercenary, Extraction received critical acclaim for Hemsworth's performance and well-done action scenes.

The film follows Rake on an extraction mission in Bangladesh, where he is trying to find the kidnapped child of an Indian drug lord. He takes on a whole militia in Dhaka when he is double crossed by his handler, but decides to take the kid to safety. The kid reminds him of his own son whom he lost to lymphoma, and he gets attached to him in the process.

3) Body of Lies

Body of Lies is a 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott. Despite conventional tropes adapted from spy films, Body of Lies is an enjoyable watch with praiseworthy performances from its lead actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

The film tells the story of CIA agent Roger Ferris looking to apprehend an elusive terrorist leader, Al-Saleem, in Iraq. Body of Lies chronicles the elaborate hunt for the terrorist mastermind underlined by deception and lies. Similar to The Gray Man, Body of Lies tells the story of a high-profile manhunt filled with action sequences and underlined with political themes.

Bullet Train

Another star-studded cast comes together in Bullet Train to tell the story of multiple assassins, with individual yet interconnected assignments, aboard a Japanese bullet train. Bullet Train is an upcoming action title by David Leitch adapted from the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, set to release on August 5, 2022.

Brad Pitt plays the character of a veteran assassin, Ladybug, who is tired of his job and wants to call it quits. When he is given the mission to retrieve a briefcase from a Kyoto-bound bullet train, he comes across several other assassins making the same journey as him. Although they all have different assignments, they all have a common point of intersection.

What follows is a series of action-packed sequences intervaled with comedic relief. The film has a star studded cast, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and others.

The Man from Toronto

The Man from Toronto is a recently released action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes on Netflix. The film stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in leading roles, along with Kaley Cuoco and Pierson Fode in supporting roles.

Teddy Nilson is mistaken for the Man from Toronto, a professional torturer, when he goes to the wrong address while arranging a surprise for his wife. When a clueless Teddy is raided soon after by the FBI, he is coerced to play the man that he was mistaken for to help in a time-sensitive mission. After getting caught by the real Man from Toronto, Teddy has to continue playing his character to fulfill the mission on his behalf.

