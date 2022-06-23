"Someone stole him out of his casket": Brad Pitt's GQ photos trolled online as fans slam photographer

On Wednesday, June 22, GQ magazine published their interview with Bullet Train star Brad Pitt ahead of the actor's cover for their August 2022 issue. However, the actor's pictures from the GQ photoshoot have been on the receiving end of much mockery online.

Amid a legion of tweets making fun of the pictures, a few likened the actor's appearance to someone in a casket for their burial. A Twitter user named siyyan (@siyyaninaas) joked that he looked like "someone stole him OUT of his casket a few weeks ago."

Most of the photographs from the shoot appear to have been inspired by the likes of late British rockstar David Bowie. However, the cover picture in particular made Pitt look somewhat cadaverous, which led to many netizens calling out the photographer, Elizaveta Porodina.

GQ's photoshoot with Brad Pitt heavily mocked on Twitter

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Brad Pitt on the August cover of GQ Magazine Brad Pitt on the August cover of GQ Magazine https://t.co/DErgWJ0kHc

According to GQ, the 58-year-old star wore a glossy blue shirt from Louis Vuitton's Men collection, which cost more than $2000, along with Versace trousers worth around $1,475, for the cover photoshoot. Brad Pitt is shown sporting slicked-back hair, a golden chain around his neck, and multiple rings in the photo. He is also accompanied by a salamander.

In the photo, Brad Pitt is seen lying on his back in a black liquid. Different types of flowers are scattered all around him. The reason why people online are finding the picture so strange is that Pitt looks very pale, almost like a bizarre version of his character from The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button. The actor's slightly-parted lips and emotionless gaze at the camera add to the creepy aesthetic.

The other pictures from the shoot were relatively better as compared to the cover, and they have not received as much criticism online. In one such image, Pitt adorned an outfit comprising a $2,100 jacket by Bode and a $1,895 shirt by Tom Ford. The actor also sported a cumberbund. In contrast to the other pictures, he is seen swaying his feet in the photograph.

Reactions to the GQ photoshoot featuring Brad Pitt

As mentioned before, the main cover picture for the August 2022 issue of GQ has led to many netizens trolling the photoshoot in a vicious manner. While some sneered at the actor's picture which seemingly showcases him as a pale corpse, others blamed the photographer for making Pitt's picture look so strange.

M @M38201200 @GQMagazine Great job making Brad Pitt look like Sloth from Goonies. If you need a better photographer, I’m available anytime. @GQMagazine Great job making Brad Pitt look like Sloth from Goonies. If you need a better photographer, I’m available anytime. https://t.co/fSqYRFUsEZ

Taylor🪷 @ihtaylor @GQMagazine Please bring the photographer who took these the next time @GQMagazine Please bring the photographer who took these the next time https://t.co/5B3qJXm8QE

Flagstaff4Biden @Flagstaff4Biden @GQMagazine Nice to see that I’m not the only one who thinks the artist picked the wrong muse for this photographic effort. Here’s a Brad Pitt reset . . . @GQMagazine Nice to see that I’m not the only one who thinks the artist picked the wrong muse for this photographic effort. Here’s a Brad Pitt reset . . . https://t.co/2stpTdOkkc

Saunderz @saunderz @GQMagazine What an awful set of photos--even with Brad in there they still don't look great. @GQMagazine What an awful set of photos--even with Brad in there they still don't look great.

✨Spice ✨ @SpiceLeher



Is it something at Cracker Barrel ? @FilmUpdates Have scientists discovered why they age so fast ??Is it something at Cracker Barrel ? @FilmUpdates Have scientists discovered why they age so fast ?? Is it something at Cracker Barrel ? https://t.co/eWsiEydqNp

Jap @jaspersalceda @FilmUpdates I think the concept here is the Pre-Raphaelite painting Ophelia @FilmUpdates I think the concept here is the Pre-Raphaelite painting Ophelia https://t.co/VxOFUZTF2g

One user even joked that the Oscar winner had passed away in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. The comment was in reference to the background of some pictures.

Brad Pitt's previous memefied photoshoot by GQ

GRAILED @grailed Brad Pitt snapped by Ryan McGinley for GQ, 2017 Brad Pitt snapped by Ryan McGinley for GQ, 2017 https://t.co/dVN6HyTkR3

TabloidArtHistory @TabloidArtHist Brad Pitt for GQ Magazine, photographed by Ryan McGinley, c.2017 // Jacques-Louis David, 'The Death of Marat', c.1793 Brad Pitt for GQ Magazine, photographed by Ryan McGinley, c.2017 // Jacques-Louis David, 'The Death of Marat', c.1793 https://t.co/j8ntlgm2tU

This is not the first time GQ's photoshoot for Pitt has been trolled online. In 2017, his photoshoot was compared to stills from Ben Stiller's Zoolander series. Some of the photographs showcased Pitt lying in the snow as if he had passed away. Meanwhile, another showcased Pitt drowning into the bottom of the sea. This could have been a reference to the actor's alcohol addiction prior to his sobriety, i.e. "hitting rock bottom."

