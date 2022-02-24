When did Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor get married? Inside their relationship as couple reconcile after five years of separation

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reconciled following their separation five years ago. The Night at the Museum star revealed that they got back together in an interview with Esquire on February 22.

The relationship was rekindled after the pair decided that it would be best for Stiller if he moved back in with her and their kids during the early days of the pandemic. He said,

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

EJ Baker @ej__baker i’m pretty sure the only good news i’ve heard in all of 2022 is that ben stiller and christine taylor are getting back together i’m pretty sure the only good news i’ve heard in all of 2022 is that ben stiller and christine taylor are getting back together

The Tropic Thunder actor also mentioned that he and Taylor have a newfound appreciation for each other. He stated,

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.”

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor relationship timeline

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor first met in 1999 while shooting for a television pilot for the Fox Broadcasting network called Heat Vision and Jack.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separated back in 2017 (Image via Getty Images/Jean Catuffe)

The couple tied the knot at an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, in May 2000. After their marriage, they appeared together in several films and TV series like Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Arrested Development, and others.

They are residents of Westchester County, New York. The pair welcomed their daughter Ella Olivia in 2002 and son Quinlin Dempsey “Quinn” Stiller in 2005.

Stiller and Taylor separated in 2017 and continued to support each other and their families. They even attended events with their children and were spotted holding hands during an outing to see the Pretty Woman musical in 2018.

An onlooker revealed to PEOPLE at the time that it was a sweet family night out. He added that Ben and Christine looked happy together and were smiling as they held hands during the intermission.

Edited by Siddharth Satish