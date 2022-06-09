David Bowie Tribute Tour 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

A tribute tour for David Bowie has been announced for 2022. Todd Rundgren and King Crimson’s Adrian Belew have shared details of the Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour, which will take place in North America starting this October.
Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, and Jeffrey Gaines will also accompany the band.
The musicians will perform cuts from David Bowie’s catalog in cities like Anaheim, Atlanta, Nashville, and Denver. The tour begins on October 6 in San Diego and wraps up on November 13 in Phoenix.
Tickets for the David Bowie shows are available through Ticketmaster.
Celebrating David Bowie 2022 Tour Dates
October 06 — San Diego, CA at Balboa Theatre
October 07 — Beverly Hills, CA at Saban Theatre
October 08 — San Jose, CA at San Jose Civic
October 09 — Anaheim, CA at City National Grove
October 13 — Prior Lake, MN at Mystic Lake Showroom
October 17 — Quebec City, QC at Le Capitole
October 18 — Montreal, QC at Olympia
October 31 — Annapolis, MD at Rams Head On Stage
November 03 — Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
November 05 — Buffalo, NY at Town Ballroom
November 07 — Nashville, TN at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
November 10 — Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre
November 11 — Albuquerque, NM at Kiva Auditorium
November 12 — Tucson, AZ at TCC Music Hall
November 13 — Phoenix, AZ at Celebrity Theatre
In a statement via Rolling Stone, Langdon spoke about Bowie, noting:
“David Bowie was a master. It’s impossible to put into words quite how much he taught me. It gives me a huge thrill to get to honour Mr. B. & to be a small part of this immense celebration of his life & work with these world-class musicians and everyone who, like me, feels his energy alive and vital around me now just as it was then & forever shall be.”
More on Celebrating David Bowie 2022 tour
The tour will also feature bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Michael Urbano, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Scrote (Angelo Bundini) as the backing band. The artists put together the first edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour in 2017. Scrote is producing the tour alongside Miles Copeland.
In a statement, Bundini told Rolling Stone:
“One of the things we’re doing differently on this tour is featuring a three-guitar attack. David has always been famous for his spectacular guitarists – the epic solos of Mick Ronson, the bluesy feel of Earl Slick, the funkiness of Carlos Alomar and Nile Rodgers, the bombast of Reeves Gabrels, and the otherworldly guitar of Adrian Belew, who is still one of the most original guitarists working today. To explore all of these guitar sides of Bowie’s songs, we’re highlighting Adrian’s brilliance, Todd’s guitar wizardry, and whatever guitar mayhem I can muster in between.”
More about David Bowie
Bowie was an English singer-songwriter, actor, and a leading figure in the music industry. He is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He was known for his reinvention and visual presentation, and his music and stagecraft had a significant impact on popular music.
He is famous for his glam rock era with his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. The character was backed by Bowie's single Starman and album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, which brought him widespread popularity. Bowie also experimented with a sound that he characterised as "plastic soul." He also dabbled in the electronic-inflected album Low in 1977 collaborating with Brian Eno. They went on to collaborate two more times in what came to be known as the Berlin Trilogy.
In the 1980s, Bowie achieved success for his album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) and their 1980s single Ashes to Ashes. The singer also collaborated with Queen in 1981 for Under Pressure. The singer fronted a hard rock band called Tin Machine until 1993 after which he resumed his solo career. He continued to experiment with his musical styles until the 2000s. In 2016, he released final album titled Blackstar. Posthumously, in 2022, Bowie was announced as the best-selling vinyl artist of the 21st century.