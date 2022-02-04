Who was Willie Leacox? Tributes pour in as former 'America' drummer dies aged 74

Former drummer of rock band America, Willie Leacox, recently passed away at the age of 74. He died at his home in Stockton, California and the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

America issued a statement on social media saying:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our brother and beloved drummer of 41 years, Willie Leacox. Willie was an integral part of the America family and we cherish the time we shared with him through this crazy journey.”

America @americaband We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our brother and beloved drummer of 41 years, Willie Leacox. Willie was an integral part of the America family and we cherish the time that we shared with him through this crazy journey. Cont… We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our brother and beloved drummer of 41 years, Willie Leacox. Willie was an integral part of the America family and we cherish the time that we shared with him through this crazy journey. Cont… https://t.co/A5HznaPO9l

America @americaband

hackettlivingston.com/obituary/willi… We send our love to the Leacox family through this difficult time, and to all that knew Wil. Rest In Peace, Wil. We love you. Contributions in honor of Wil can be made to the Leacox Family Music Education Scholarship through the link provided. We send our love to the Leacox family through this difficult time, and to all that knew Wil. Rest In Peace, Wil. We love you. Contributions in honor of Wil can be made to the Leacox Family Music Education Scholarship through the link provided. hackettlivingston.com/obituary/willi…

The post also advised all those who wish to make any donations in honor of Willie to contribute to the Leacox Family Music Education Scholarship.

Willie Leacox’s life and career

Also known as William Robert Leacox, he was born into a musical family of drummers. His uncle, father, brother, and three cousins grew up playing drums.

Willie had an interest in playing drums at a very young age. He played in many bands when he was in grade school and high school.

Willie Leacox was a member of the band America (Image via Gene Murrell/Facebook)

He received a bachelor’s degree in music from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas in 1970 and majored in piano alongside drumming in several collegiate ensembles.

Leacox continued to play in bands to earn extra money and was a member of the band Jerms. After his graduation, Willie shifted to Southern California where he had the scope to work in the music industry and worked with local musicians alongside doing some free dance work.

He then met actor and musician David Joloff, who suggested he join America. Joloff’s apartment was near the residence of Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell, and Dan Peek of America and he heard that they would organize an audition to find a new drummer.

Willie managed to impress America’s members at the audition and he was immediately hired. The first LP he worked on was Holiday and he had great memories working on this project alongside collaborating with Sir George Martin.

He then played drums in all the material produced by Martin, including a live LP at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. He also endorsed Ludwig drums, Sabian cymbals, Vic Firth sticks, RhythmTech percussion, MAY E.A. internal mic systems, and GonBops conga drums.

Netizens pay tribute to Willie Leacox

Willie’s name was familiar in the music industry as a very famous and talented drummer. Twitter was flooded with tributes as people heard about his death.

Joe Johnson @JoeJohnsonOnAir @americaband Gerry and Dewey, so sorry to see this. Im sure your friendship with him over the years was a light in his life. My condolences. @americaband Gerry and Dewey, so sorry to see this. Im sure your friendship with him over the years was a light in his life. My condolences.

Sammy @SammyMballe3959 @americaband Very very sad to hear of the passing of Willie. Saw him for many years with America. Loved his drumming. Rest In Peace Willie and love and prayers for his family and friends. @americaband Very very sad to hear of the passing of Willie. Saw him for many years with America. Loved his drumming. Rest In Peace Willie and love and prayers for his family and friends.

Scott King @r30sk87



Wil and my dad, Ronn, had a friendship that spanned seven decades. We were heartbroken to learn this news yesterday evening. Sending you guys and the Leacox family our heartfelt condolences. @americaband Gerry and Dewey,Wil and my dad, Ronn, had a friendship that spanned seven decades. We were heartbroken to learn this news yesterday evening. Sending you guys and the Leacox family our heartfelt condolences. @americaband Gerry and Dewey,Wil and my dad, Ronn, had a friendship that spanned seven decades. We were heartbroken to learn this news yesterday evening. Sending you guys and the Leacox family our heartfelt condolences.

VACM 💡🌹🦋 @BostonMermaid87

Prayers for his family and friends.

I saw you guys play late Aug in MA with my father and we loved the show. My thoughts are with everyone who knew & loved him. @americaband So sorry for the loss of WilliePrayers for his family and friends.I saw you guys play late Aug in MA with my father and we loved the show. My thoughts are with everyone who knew & loved him. @americaband So sorry for the loss of Willie 😔🙏 Prayers for his family and friends.I saw you guys play late Aug in MA with my father and we loved the show. My thoughts are with everyone who knew & loved him. 💖

Victoria Landis @victorialandis1 @americaband I'm so sorry. I went to several America concerts back in the day. Always so good. I'm so sorry. I went to several America concerts back in the day. Always so good. @americaband 💔 I'm so sorry. I went to several America concerts back in the day. Always so good.

Kathy Longoria @klongor @americaband So sorry to hear of the passing of your band mate, Willie Leacock. You spent most of your life together and he certainly must have been another brother. What fantastic relationships you have had in your band. @americaband So sorry to hear of the passing of your band mate, Willie Leacock. You spent most of your life together and he certainly must have been another brother. What fantastic relationships you have had in your band.

Catfishwordman @KevinBriggs77

Thanks for a lifetime of music! ☮️ @americaband That is so sad! R.I.P. Willie!Thanks for a lifetime of music!☮️ @americaband That is so sad! R.I.P. Willie! 😢Thanks for a lifetime of music! 🎶☮️

Also Read Article Continues below

When America issued a statement mentioning Leacox’s death, it was full of tributes from fans, including actor John Stamos who said that he loved his drumming. Others called him a talented musician and a great drummer.

Edited by R. Elahi