"She is an icon": Fans go Gaga over Kate Middleton playing piano at Westminister Abbey Christmas Carol concert

Kate Middleton put on a musical performance during the special broadcast of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. On December 24, the Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with Scottish singer Tom Walker to perform his song For Those Who Can't Be Here.

Featured on ITV, the program was hosted at The Chapter House of Westminster Abbey, United Kingdom. Middleton showed off her talents during the event by playing the piano while Walker played the guitar and sang his lyrics.

This was the Reading-born royal's first piano performance in the public eye. Dubbing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience", Walker revealed that the duo met for secret rehearsals in a recording studio before the community carol service performance.

He remarked:

"I thought she absolutely smashed the performance. It's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to the camera, but she completely nailed it."

As per Independent UK, the 39-year-old hosted the charity event to thank the people who supported their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After seeing her performance, the internet heaped praises on Kate Middleton and her first-ever piano performance publicly.

Twitter reactions on Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol performance

Twitterati expressed their opinions and praises for the Duchess of Cambridge, some even calling her an "icon".

max 🍓 @max_bromfield kate middleton playing the piano actually has warmed my heart, she is beautiful, she is an icon, and she will forever be my favourite royal!! #TogetherAtChristmas kate middleton playing the piano actually has warmed my heart, she is beautiful, she is an icon, and she will forever be my favourite royal!! #TogetherAtChristmas

Liz coulter @CoulterEliz As if we couldn’t love Kate Middleton any more! She played the piano beautifully. As if we couldn’t love Kate Middleton any more! She played the piano beautifully.

Dorothy @DotReddin Kate Middleton playing the piano is not something I thought I needed 😍 Kate Middleton playing the piano is not something I thought I needed 😍

Dave 🧩💚🌻 @yorkshiredave85 The Duchess of Cambridge playing the piano was a nice surprise. Such a classy bird and yet humble with it. #KateMiddleton The Duchess of Cambridge playing the piano was a nice surprise. Such a classy bird and yet humble with it. #KateMiddleton

baroness abc 🍂 @applepi3e Kate middleton on the piano is such an iconic moment Kate middleton on the piano is such an iconic moment

Lianne Valle @liannevalle Kate Middleton plays the piano?!?! I love that woman. Kate Middleton plays the piano?!?! I love that woman.

stephen green @stephenskippy Wow Kate Middleton on piano with rag and bone man she’s talented and beautiful Wow Kate Middleton on piano with rag and bone man she’s talented and beautiful

Kate Middleton in an outdoor girl as well

Kate Middleton is not just talented when it comes to piano but sports. From cricket to tennis, the mother-of-three has tried her hand at all Olympic sports.

She is known for being a water girl and loves sailing. In 2019, she flaunted her skills at the Isle of Wight regatta event at the King's Cup. However, her husband, Prince William, won the race and beat her to the finish line.

Middleton is also a volleyball enthusiast. In 2013, the Duchess donned a pair of five-inch heels for her charity SportsAid's educational workshops and joined athletes in a game of volleyball.

The Bucklebury, Berkshire-raised member of the British royal family is also passionate about hockey and was once the captain of her team at Marlborough College. In 2012 during one of her visits to the London Olympic Park, she joined Great Britain's women's Olympic hockey team in a practice session.

