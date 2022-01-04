David Bowie net worth: Late rockstar's fortune explored as his songwriting catalogue is sold in whopping $250 million deal 

As per an exclusive report from Variety, David Bowie's estate sold the late singer's music publishing catalogue for over $250 million. The rights are now owned by Warner Chappell Music, after being involved in the deal's negotiations since September 2021.

The recent deal resulted in Warner acquiring almost all of David Bowie's songs and its publishing rights for around six decades of his works. As per The Guardian, the music publishing company already owned Bowie's music from 1968 to 1999 and added songs from 2000 to 2016 in September last year. With the latest deal, WCM now owns all of the singer's songs except a few he made before 1968.

Warner Chappell Music @WarnerChappell Today, with the estate of David Bowie, we’re honored to announce a landmark deal and be called home to Bowie’s revolutionary song catalog spanning six decades and including trailblazers such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and more. Photo: The David Bowie Archive Today, with the estate of David Bowie, we’re honored to announce a landmark deal and be called home to Bowie’s revolutionary song catalog spanning six decades and including trailblazers such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and more. Photo: The David Bowie Archive https://t.co/QPw3ilu91k

This new agreement enabled Warner Chappell Music to acquire around 26 of David Bowie's studio albums, in addition to the ones they already own. Furthermore, they have also acquired the late singer's unreleased album, which was recorded in 2000. The new album, Toy, will be available to be purchased separately from January 7.

David Bowie was worth around $230 million at the time of his death

As per multiple publications, the Space Oddity singer was worth an estimate of $230 million at the time of his death in 2016. Most of David Bowie's fortune was earned from his massive album sales from 27 studio albums released before his demise.

The five-time Grammy-winning singer has reportedly sold over 140 million during his lifetime. Furthermore, as per the Official Charts Company, David Bowie has posthumously sold over 5 million records within two years of his demise. The OCC also reported that within 2018, the UK sales for his singles were around 3.1 million, with about 2 million in album sales.

According to multiple publications, David Bowie's 1983 student album, Let's Dance, is the highest-grossing one from his repertoire. The album grossed over 10.7 million sales. The singer's second-most successful album was Ziggy Stardust, with 7.5 million record sales, followed by Aladdin Sane with 4.6 million record sales.

David Bowie had also appeared in several films, which added to his massive wealth. His filmography includes hits like Zoolander, The Prestige, and August, amongst others.

What happened to David Bowie's wealth after his demise?

Also Read Article Continues below

David Bowie left almost half of his fortune to his wife, Iman, and divided most of the remaining capital to son Duncan "Zowie Bowie" Jones and daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones. His wife and children are also reported to have received the $250 million from the latest acquisition of Bowie's musical rights, as well as the previous deals.

Edited by Prem Deshpande