Bullet Train cast list: Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock, and others star in action film

With Brad Pitt's much-awaited return to action movies, the first trailer for Sony's Bullet Train has already generated a lot of buzz. Onboard a train from Tokyo to Morioka, the Oscar-winning actor's character encounters some of the world's deadliest assassins in the action-packed film. As seen in the footage that debuted at CinemaCon last year, Pitt went toe-to-toe with the character played by famed reggaeton star Bad Bunny.

Based on what we've seen so far, the film looks to be a fun action-thriller directed by John Wick's co-director David Leitch. There will certainly be action-packed sequences that will thrill and entertain moviegoers.

Summer blockbusters have been unavailable in cinemas for the past two years, and it has been pretty disheartening not being able to sit in a sold-out hall. Bullet Train, releasing on July 15, appears to be the ideal film to usher us back in.

Let's look at who is starring in this star-studded film.

Who is joining the cast of Bullet Train?

Brad Pitt will play the lead role of Ladybug, one of the assassins aboard the titular bullet train. It will also be Pitt's first action-oriented role since Allied, a 2016 WWII romantic action-thriller in which he co-starred with Marion Cotillard. Pitt's next project is Damien Chazelle's big-budget period piece Babylon, in which he'll star alongside Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jovan Adepo.

Also on board is another Oscar-winning actor, Sandra Bullock. Bullock is playing Maria Beetle, a role that was originally written for Lady Gaga. In addition to The Lost City, this will be Bullock's first of two collaborations with Pitt.

A few other names have also generated a lot of buzz, particularly Bad Bunny. The rapper/singer has dabbled in acting a bit in recent years, with cameos in WWE wrestling and a cameo in Fast & Furious 9. Other actors in the film, such as Hiroyuki Sanada, who is best known for his role as Uijo in The Last Samurai, and Logan Lerman from The Perks of Being a Wallflower, build a diverse cast.

Other cast members will include Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, Andrew Koji as Kimura, and Joey King as Prince.

When is Bullet Train set to release?

Bullet Train's release date is officially set for July 15, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to premiere exclusively in theaters around the world in April 2022, but was later pushed back to July.

This saved the potential blockbuster action film from competing with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the box office. Amongst high-profile releases, it currently has the entire July 15 weekend to itself, despite the fact that it will be released one week after Thor: Love and Thunder.

