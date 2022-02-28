When will Fast & Furious: F9 be released on a streaming service? Release date, air time, and more

F9, the ninth installment in the beloved Fast & Furious franchise, was released in theaters in the summer of 2021 and was a box office smash considered due to pandemic times.

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most popular in Hollywood, with Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, and a large ensemble cast.

Shortly after its theatrical debut, the picture was released on digital on-demand services, although some fans were hoping to see it on a big streaming service. After much anticipation, that wait is finally over this week.

Fast & Furious: F9 Release date, air time, and more

Release date, time and streaming service

F9 will be added to the HBO Max streaming portfolio at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 4, 2022.

F9: The Fast Saga is everything the Fast and Furious franchise has been missing since 2015. Heart and the compelling action. This is Justin Lin's franchise he just gets it. This might be my favorite FF movie everything was great about it and shockingly the acting was great.

All HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch the film as part of their streaming package. F9 will be available as part of a streaming subscription for the first time, rather than as a rental or purchase.

More about the Fast & Furious Franchise

The tenth and eleventh installments of the film are currently in the works. Since the conclusion is split into two parts, the franchise will conclude with the eleventh installment.

According to recent reports, the next film is in the works and will be released in May 2023. The latter, on the other hand, will be released in 2024.

The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in the production of the films. Fans may watch Fast & Furious 9 from the comfort of their own homes while waiting for Fast & Furious 10 and 11.

Other major movies joining HBO Max in the first week of March

Vin Diesel and the Fast Family have finally made their way to HBO Max, but F9 is far from the only significant 2021 film to join the service this week.

Janus Films @janusfilms

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's masterpiece is a global phenomenon! Now playing in theaters across the United States. DRIVE MY CAR posters from Japan, South Korea, Italy, and France.

In fact, just two days before F9, two of the current Best Picture nominees will join HBO Max. On March 2nd, HBO Max will feature both Drive My Car and Steven Spielberg's version of West Side Story.

FIRST LOOK - WEST SIDE STORY - NEW POSTERS



is released in cinemas on 10th December 2021



is released in cinemas on 10th December 2021

The first of the month, as usual, is the busiest day for new HBO Max additions. Starship Troopers, Adaptation, and Resident Evil will be among the titles added to the list on March 1, 2022.

Edited by Titlee Sen