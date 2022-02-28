×
Why is everyone hating on Sam Levinson? Euphoria Season 2 ending sparks meme fest

Fans on Twitter are furious at Sam Levinson after the ending of Euphoria Season 2 (Image via IMDb)
Amlan Chakraborty
Modified Feb 28, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Spoiler Alert: This article contains details of Euphoria's Season 2 finale.

On Sunday, the tumultuous highs of Euphoria came tumbling down with a season finale that said goodbye to Fezco's ever-faithful partner in crime, Ashtray.

The tragic turn of fates that occurred in Lexi Howard's play has led to bigger implications in the character's life beyond the play. While the season finale is power-packed with several dramatic punches, not all of them have worked in the favor of its creator Sam Levinson, leaving many fans furious.

Let's take a look at how the finale's plot has sent fans into a frenzy after the loss of one of their beloved characters.

Twitter fans enraged at Sam Levinson for pivotal season 2 ending of Euphoria

The audience witnessed the second act of Lexi's play in Sunday night's conclusion, titled "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name."

tie or no tie? https://t.co/XOVJluuSa7

As Cassie marched onstage to give Lexi a piece of her mind, the fourth wall was shattered, resulting in a full-fledged brawl with Maddy and Kat.

Fezco was inadvertently shot by Ashtray during an explosive sequence involving a SWAT raid, prompting Ash to kill himself.

our life. https://t.co/kxKQzkblJk

Meanwhile, Nate decides to report his father, Cal, to the authorities for child pornography, while Rue and Jules finally speak after Rue's intervention.

While there are still many unresolved questions about Rue and the other East Highland youngsters, Levinson's decision to kill Ashtray has taken Twitter by storm.

Sam Levinson: “My hope for the audience after episode 8 is they feel like they’ve been through it”Me after Episode 8 #EuphoriaHBOMax #EuphoriaFinale https://t.co/sJWXbyisxF

Fans couldn't contain their dismay at how cruelly Sam Levinson decided to write off a character who was so young and would do anything to protect his brother Fezco.

Just for the sake of worthwhile drama, fans on Twitter have unanimously declared that they are not here for this slaughter.

me at sam levinson’s house forcing him to rewrite the scene with ash and fez:#EuphoriaHBOMax #Euphoria https://t.co/dEXlVC86Q6
☄️ the way fez was YELLING FOR ASH and then he had to WATCH HIM GET K!LLED .. UR SICK SAM LEVINSON #Euphoria https://t.co/79vjAYMXQt

While shots of Maddie, Cassie and other scenes from the show have been making the rounds, fans have taken to new measures to further propagate their anger.

Fans are heartbroken and not ready to bid Ashtray farewell just yet. They have taken to virtually threatening the director and writer of Euphoria since he hasn't decided to alter the end of the climax of season 2, despite previous requests from fans on social media not to harm the brothers.

Sam Levinson: I hope it leaves the viewers with hope for the futureMe: *after the #Euphoria season finale* https://t.co/W0VPb8AVi1
me pretending to be a lamp in sam levinson’s house so i can force him to rewrite that fez and ash scene #EuphoriaHBOMaxhttps://t.co/8a8TvNKTLC
me at sam levinson’s house asking him to rewrite ash’s script#EuphoriaHBOMax #ashtray https://t.co/ZwOrcaWReM
Fez literally dedicated his life to raising Ash but wasn’t able to be with him and comfort him in his final moments 😩😩 I’m literally never leaving my house again. Sam Levinson you will be hearing from my legal team #EuphoriaHBOMax #Euphoria https://t.co/h9KBSGW7eV
Sam Levinson better sleep with one eye open. Count your days. #Euphoria #EuphoriaFinale https://t.co/RvfQsgYyf2
Sam Levinson u have 5 second why you gotta do my boy ash and fez like that😞. https://t.co/Ru42Qc456l
All of us to Sam Levinson rn. #EuphoriaHBOMax #Euphoria https://t.co/wuOTJ4msYi

One particular meme that has taken Twitter by storm is that of Nate threatening Maddie with a gun pointed at her head. Fans are recollecting a similar emotion in Sam Levinson, whose writing has added this unnecessarily heartbreaking tragedy to an otherwise multifaceted teen drama.

Euphoria has been renewed for a third season, which will reportedly air in 2024.

