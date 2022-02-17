'Peacemaker' finale: Surprise cameos in HBO Max series

The final episode of DC's Peacemaker has been released, and it does not disappoint. Fans had an action-packed conclusion to the narrative of the show's squad against body-snatching butterflies, as well as some major developments for the larger DCEU.

Not only did showrunner James Gunn manage to get some key DC legends to appear in his finale episode, but he also managed to get them to do it in the only manner James Gunn could.

All the DC Cameos in the 'Peacemaker' finale

In the Peacemaker final episode titled "Cow or Never," John Cena and his team launched an all-out assault on the farmhouse where the Butterflies store their food supply, the "cow."

The Peacemaker squad managed to kill the cow and stop the invading Butterfly army before saving the planet by averting humanity's self-made doom. When the mission is through, the seriously injured team limps off the battlefield, only to be hailed by none other than the Justice League.

Seeing The Justice League showing up late to the final fight was the perfect way to end this season and Awesome I Loved It

Zack Snyder's Justice League does appear in James Gunn's version of the DCEU. The team first appeared in the shadows on the dark horizon, with four Justice League members - Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash coming on the scene.

As the scene progresses, it becomes clear that these aren't just CGI or body doubles: DC stars Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller appear to trade verbal jabs with John Cena's Peacemaker — and each other.

Despite the presence of Superman and Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot do not appear on the scene. Batman, played by Ben Affleck, and Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, are noticeably absent from the cast.

What's different about this DCEU reunion

What's even more bizarre is that James Gunn invites Momoa and Miller in for a talk that takes us back to one of the first and most raunchy sections of the show: discussing DC superheroes' purportedly perverse sleeping habits.

#Peacemaker IS THE GREATEST CB SERIES OF ALL TIME. THIS IS HOW YOU MAKE A FINALE

Due to his obsessive enthusiasm for fish, Aquaman became one of the first targets. Well, Miller and Momoa get to make a joke in which Aquaman has to take a fish-fornication joke from John Cena on the chin, only for Flash to confirm it as fact.

Aquaman had a retort to Flash that is almost certain to become its own meme in DC forums: "F*ck you, Barry."



I like how they tried to trick us into thinking that they couldn't get any actors and than BOOM!!!

Applause for James Gunn to turn the running jest of Justice League references into a massive Justice League cameo on the small screen, which is guaranteed to go viral on social media.

It is also an effective cross-promotion: The Flash will be released in theaters in November, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December.

Já estou vendo fãs da DC reclamando do cameo em #Peacemaker e como é difícil de agradar essa fã base viu. Vocês deviam era agradecer da Warner ter liberado esse cameo e ainda mandar uma resposta de que tal personagem está sim nos planos de continuar, só que no momento certo.

Peacemaker Season 1 is now available on HBO Max. Season 2 has been confirmed.

