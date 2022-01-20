The HBO Max series Peacemaker, based on the DC Comics character, is now airing weekly after premiering on January 13, 2022 with its first three episodes.

In September 2020, it was revealed that John Cena would be starring in the series, reprising his role as the lead character. The show is a spin-off from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad.

WWE's official website stated that the new DC show will explore the origins of the superhero character. The hero is described as a man “who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick all star alongside the 16-time WWE World Champion in the series. Production for the new series began in January 2021 with filming taking place in Vancouver, Canada, lasting until July 2021.

The conclusion of filming coincided with John Cena's return to WWE. Cena returned at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view to set-up a match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam the following month.

So what day does John Cena's show Peacemaker air?

The show airs every Thursday in North America on HBO with the final episode of the series being scheduled to air on February 17.

What has the reception been like for the Peacemaker series since its release?

The series has so far received positive reviews from a number of well-respected film critics.

Rotten Tomatoes, which is a review aggregator website, gave the show a 95% approval rating, with a 7.60 rating out of 10.

IGN, which is a media and gaming outlet, gave the first three episodes 8 out of 10. They said:

"Peacemaker isn’t quite as sharply written as Amazon’s The Boys, but James Gunn is aiming for the same sort of subversive superhero show, using excessive violence and biting humor to deconstruct the failings of the genre. The three-episode premiere offers a goofy takedown of vigilantism while hinting at bigger and darker plots to come." (h/t IGN)

Have you watched the new series? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!

